WARSAW – United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties distributed more than 15 pallets of hand sanitizer to local nonprofits in an effort to make sure every staff member and client stays healthy. The sanitizer that was distributed was generously donated by Malibu Wellness. Thirty-seven local nonprofits were recipients of the donation.
“When Malibu called and asked if they could make a donation, we expected a few cases,” said Darren Bickel, United Way President. “When the truck showed up, it had 15 pallets. It was an overwhelming show of generosity.”
At the onset of COVID-19, Malibu Wellness switched gears to begin focusing on safe and effective sanitizing solutions, creating liquid and gel hand sanitizers. Through continued outreach, their hand sanitizer has helped non-profits, healthcare providers, and other industries maintain safe environments.
Though extremely generous, the large delivery of hand sanitizer was more than United Way could manage alone. That's when Nextremity Solutions jumped in to offer their warehouse space for storage and distribution.
“Nextremity Solutions believes in providing real support for community initiatives,” said David Temple, Executive Director. “We are happy to have played a part in the success of United Way’s project. It plays right into our cultural values and we look forward to supporting the community as Medartis going forward."
United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties formed in 2021 when the two organizations came together to better meet local challenges. United Way has a strong focus on children, particularly birth-fifth grade, helping them overcome challenges to succeed in life.
