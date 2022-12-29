COLUMBIA CITY – There is a new program taking shape in Whitley County with a focus on providing more childcare opportunities.
This program is called Launchpad, and is part of the United Way of Whitley and Kosciusko Counties program offerings. It has been offered in Kosciusko County for the last four year with success, and is being expanded to Whitley County.
The United Way has selected community member Rachel Alexander to be the Whitley County Coordinator for this Launchpad program.
Alexander brings with her experience in her family’s orthopedic manufacturing business, located in Columbus, OH. Here is Whitley County, she is the founder of the Giving Gardens organization. Giving Gardens is a local garden in Columbia City, but it also offers educational programs for local youth and preschoolers.
Local leaders are excited to start Launchpad to meet the needs for working families searching for quality childcare.
“The Community Foundation is grateful to our friends in Kosciusko County for their willingness to share the Launch Pad framework,” said September McConnell, CEO of the Community Foundation of Whitley County. “Quality childcare is essential for the future r children and Rachel is more than dedicated to the cause.”
“Families need childcare options that work for them across geographic boundaries,” said Darren Bickel, United Way President. “Changing how childcare works is a long-term proposition and we believe our families are worthy of that commitment.”
Before Launchpad can begin, Alexander will spend the next several months meeting with business leaders and other organizations to find what resources are needed most for Whitley County. Afterwards, a plan will be developed on the best options for improved childcare, along with ways to assist existing childcare programs in the community.
“Launchpad seeks to strengthen the climate of early learning in Whitley County by focusing on the most recent research for children, from birth to age 5, to meet the needs of our youngest citizens,” said Alexander. “One common thread across the state, in ever community, is the importance of affordable, high-quality early care and education. We hope to mobilize the business community to be more engaged partners, challenge the status quo, and move education forward to fuel economic success.”
To learn more about the United Way and its programs, visit www.uwwk.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.