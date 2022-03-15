COLUMBIA CITY – United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties’ Power of the Purse event returns on April 28 at 6:30pm at the Eagle Glen Event Center in Columbia City. Power of the Purse is a fundraiser for United Way’s Children’s Initiatives. The feature of the event is a raffle of designer purses donated by women from our community. Tickets are available for purchase at United Way’s website – www.uwwk.org.
“Engaging women in philanthropy, and unleashing our united power is one of my favorite things to celebrate,” said Lori Shipman, Chair of the Power of the Purse event team. “I look forward to seeing a roomful of women come together to strengthen United Way’s efforts for the most vulnerable children in our community.”
This year’s event will support many United Way’s Children’s Initiatives, including . . . • Start United – a summer initiative helping at-risk kindergarteners get ready for their first day of school.
• Camp Hope – a retreat for grieving children to learn ways to heal.
• Read United – a volunteer-led event where adults share their love of reading.
Power of the Purse has been an annual event since 2017. United Way worked with women in the community to find a creative way to support efforts to improve the lives of children. Hundreds of women have come together to raise more than $100,000 for United Way through this event.
“Over the last two years, many children have been suffering quietly,” says Darren Bickel, United Way President. “The disruptions in routine, the isolation and a level of fear and uncertainty we haven’t seen before – it’s all taken a toll.” United Way has been working with schools and nonprofits to provide needed services to struggling children.
United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties was formed in 2021 when the two organizations came together to better meet community challenges. United Way has a strong focus on helping children, particularly birth-6th grade, helping them overcome challenges and succeed in life.
