(Faces Additional Charges to Include Attempted Murder)
Rural Macy - Tuesday, at approximately at 3:35 p.m., a nearly two-and-a-half-hour standoff ended when officers from the Indiana State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrested Jason Fites, 45, rural Macy, IN. Fites is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He faces 17 criminal charges. His bond in Miami County has been set at $750,000. He does have an active arrest warrant from Tippecanoe County.
The Miami County Prosecutor’s Office added additional charges to include attempted murder, dealing cocaine, and two additional charges of a serious violent felon in possession of a handgun.
During the investigation, officers allegedly located cocaine that Fites purportedly threw out of his truck’s window when he was being pursued by officers.
List of charging information:
Count 1: Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony.
Count 2: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony.
Count 3: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 Felony.
Count 4: Dealing in Cocaine, a Level 3 Felony.
Count 5: Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Level 3 Felony.
Count 6: Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony.
Count 7: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony.
Count 8: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony.
Count 9: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony.
Count 10: Possession of Cocaine, a Level 5 Felony.
Count 11: Criminal Recklessness, a Level 6 Felony.
Count 12: Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony.
Count 13: Pointing a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony.
Count 14: Unlawful Possession of Syringe, a Level 6 Felony.
Count 15: Theft of a Firearm, a Level 6 Felony.
Count 16: Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor.
Count 17: Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor.
All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
Original Media Release from 7/13/2021:
Rural Macy – Today, at approximately at 3:35 p.m., a nearly two-and-a-half-hour standoff ended when officers from the Indiana State Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) arrested Jason Fites, 45, rural Macy, IN. Fites is incarcerated in the Miami County Jail to face criminal charges for resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, dealing heroin, dealing methamphetamine, pointing a loaded firearm, violent felon in possession of a handgun, and possession of a syringe. He also had a warrant for his arrest from Tippecanoe County for a parole violation. He is being held without bond.
Officers from the Cass County Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance at a hotel in Peru, IN searching for Fites. He was wanted on a Tippecanoe County, IN arrest warrant for violation of his parole on a class A felony charge from 2012. Officers observed Fites leave the hotel in his GMC Sierra pickup truck. They requested assistance from the Indiana State Police to stop the truck.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Jon Cole initiated a traffic stop on Fites east of U.S. 31 on Miami County Road 400 North. Fites initially stopped, but then led officers on an approximately 15-minute pursuit. The chase ended when Fites stopped the truck, on Miami County Road 1100 North, and ran into his residence at 1311 East. During that pursuit, Fites allegedly fired a gunshot on State Road 19 near Miami County Road 700 North. The shot was allegedly fired when Fites was driving by a Miami County Sheriff’s Officer who was placing stop sticks in the road. The officer not injured.
Fites refused to come outside of the home. His elderly father and a female caretaker were also inside the residence. Both father and caretaker were eventually able to exit the residence and were taken to a safe place by police officers. Indiana State Police negotiators were able to make contact, via cell phone, with Fites inside the home. After approximately two and a half hours of negotiation, Fites still refused to exit the home. Fites finally surrendered as officers from the Indiana State Police SWAT were beaching the front door to his residence. He was taken into custody without further incident.
During a subsequent search of Fites’ home and truck, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, heroin, a syringe, three handguns, ammunition, and $5.800 in Untied States currency.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Peru Police Department, and the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office.
