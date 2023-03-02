COLUMBIA CITY — Each year the Veteran’s Marathon draws crowds of runners and families to Whitley County in November. Each year a portion of the money raised from the event goes to support local organizations.
This story remains true after the 2022 Veteran’s Marathon, and recently checks were presented to the groups selected by coordinators. These groups are called heroes, and are selected as ways to say thank you to the organizations helping Whitley County’s veterans, and the organizations that help make the marathon safe and possible.
One check was presented to the South Whitley Amvets 2919. The check was accepted by Post Commander Jim Howard.
A second check was presented to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Marathon coordinators celebrated that 600 runners attended the 2022 event, while also reminiscing about the snow showers during the day. They also look to the next event this November, and have announced the recipients this year are American Legion Post 157 in Churubusco and the Whitley County EMS.
They also look forward to the Memorial Day one-mile run, which will take place May 29 just before the parade. Those participating will go from Running Around Screen Printing to the Whitley County Family YMCA. To sign up, visit runveteransmarathon.com.
