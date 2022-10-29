COLUMBIA CITY — A new screen printing business has launched in Whitley County. It’s called Beary Crafty Designs, LLC.
It has been started by Jonathon Strack, who said, “I have been wanting to start this business for some time and finally decided that now is the time to pull the trigger.”
He was supported in his effort through business guidance and marketing assistance through the Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center.
The business will focus on printing for clothing and hats and can be printed on different kinds of surfaces including fabric, paper, wood and plastic. It offers full-color opportunities and will not have a minimum order requirement. Strack details that his business will be able to print prepared designs presented to it, as well as create custom designs for customers.
Strack is a veteran, and seeks to actively support other veteran-owned businesses and veteran organizations in his work.
He is also a member of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. His connection to the Whitley County community played a role in him establishing his business here.
“I have put my roots down in Columbia City and want to serve the community with my work and with my time,” Strack said.
He advises that products are expected to be provided to customers within five to seven business days, provided there are no shipping disruptions or delays. Beary Crafty Designs is working with businesses and organizations throughout northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwestern Ohio.
Strack said Beary Crafty Designs, LLC is a family-based business, and part of his hope is as it grows, he will be able to add associates to his team that support that mission. Plans also include a website launch, along with participation in social media such as Facebook and Instagram.
Strack is also active in supporting youth-based programs, and hopes to continue to do so in the future.
“Future growth models include Beary Crafty Designs internships with local schools to encourage entrepreneurial thinking skills, time management skills and other valuable experiences for high school students,” Strack said.
