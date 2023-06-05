COLUMBIA CITY — “This is a sacred day of remembrance, this is a mournful day of honor, this is a day set aside specifically for the purpose to consider the price of freedom and recall those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel in a speech delivered, Monday, May 29.
The ceremony takes place annually in Greenhill Cemetery on Memorial Day. It’s an homage to the men and women who fought for the country.
The day began with a one mile race from downtown Columbia City to the Whitley County Family YMCA. The annual parade by the American Legion Post 98 followed, featuring many veterans, families and local groups. The parade left the downtown area to Greenhill Cemetery. It was here that the veterans were remembered through the laying of a wreath, playing of TAPS, a gun salute and words from local leaders.
“In each branch of our armed services, and even on the home front, during war after war and conflict after conflict, our nation banded together knowing what the true price of freedom really was. That price was the sweat on the brow, the dirt on the boots, the treasure of a nation, the tears of a mother and the blood of the devoted,” began Mayor Daniel. “In land after land and even on the home front, our nation gave what it had for the freedom of not only our people, but for the world. These gravestones stand as a reminder of the citizens that once walked our streets, ate at our restaurants and enjoyed community events. A citizen that when the call of duty rang they ran for a deep and undeniable sense of responsibility for the people of this nation.”
He continued, “And here at home, families knew the risk. they knew the knock on the door that could come at any time. They prayed for their loved ones. They worked hard to keep normalcy in their lives. They became single mothers, paid bills, took care of issues at home because that was the way they could support their soldier. So today we honor the members of the armed services. These brave men and women who gave of themselves for all of us. Whether they fought in overseas lands, guarded the home front, soared our skies, or navigated our waters, this day is for them. So let us remember, let us mourn, let us consider and let us recall today and every day.”
Lt. Col. (and Whitley County Superior Court Judge) Doug Fahl reflected how each person can honor these veterans everyday. More than all, he said it was about “living a life worthy of their sacrifice.”
“They want us to live and celebrate together and love each other,” he said. “Think about those folks, celebrate them, remember them, remember the love they had. But the best way to honor them is to live a good and honorable life yourself.”
Local DAR leader Charlotte Blair made sure to honor all those who fought for the country including the very first patriots.
“Those first patriots created this great nation, and secured and established the many freedoms we enjoy today,” Blair said. “It is important we remember them, and it’s important that we remember the beginning at Lexington and Concord, to Bunker Hill, to Yorktown where the British surrendered, to Gettysburg, to Verdun, to the beaches at Normandy, to Iwo Jima, to the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, the Gulf of Tonkin Incident and thousands of other battles around the world and here at home. Thousands of sites where all have served, and all have taken the oath to protect this great nation. They all have a story that tells the history of this country.”
All those in attendance shared a prayer, and the event concluded with the recitation of the names of local veterans who passed away in the last year. These names were Richard Ropp Jr., Ron Glassley, Paul Cox, Lynn Zumbrun, Joseph Shirk, Randal Walker, Charles Arnett, Dwayne Rowland, Karl McOmber, Larry Clark, Robert McGreger, William Winter, Ted Geiger, John Starkey, Robert Haney, Kennith Lude, Thomas Mogier, Michael O’Neal, Robert Miller, Donald Hodgkins, Charles A., Phil Hively, James T. Born, Duane Heller, Dennis Thompson, Max Leiter, Kennith Brower, Hargis Rowe, Robert Cornmesser, James Ingalls, Richard Keith, Asher Adkins, William Green, William E. Jones, Richard Wolf, Don Williams and Dave Byers.
