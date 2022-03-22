WARSAW – United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties is currently recruiting volunteers for Read United. Beginning the week of April 11, volunteers will visit an elementary school classroom in person once a week for four weeks to read a book to children. Volunteers can sign up online at www.uwwk.org. This is an outstanding chance to share your love of reading with children.
“We are so excited to return to classrooms,” says Darren Bickel, United Way President. “Kids need as many positive adults in their lives as possible and Read United is a great way for us to come together.”
United Way supplies the books and prompt cards to help volunteers get kids involved and excited about the story being read.
United Way is partnering with Warsaw Community Schools & Whitley County Consolidated Schools to focus on kindergarten, first and second grade classrooms. Volunteers will have a chance to talk about how reading helps them, both at their jobs and in everyday life.
“If you have been wanting to volunteer, this is a great place to start,” says Bickel. “All it takes is somebody who wants to spend time with kids and share their love of reading.”
Since 2017, United Way has matched hundreds of volunteers with local classrooms, impacting thousands of children. Read United is one of United Way’s KIDS UNITED initiatives. These initiatives are designed to help kids become amazing learners.
United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties was formed in January 2021 when the two organizations came together with the focus of better meeting the challenges of the region. United Way focuses on children, particularly birth-6th grade, helping them overcome challenges and succeed in life.
