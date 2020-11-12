WARSAW — The Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts has been awarded a grant of $40,000 by the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to help with the theatre’s resilience and recovery plan from COVID-19. Grant dollars from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation will help cover the cost of staff and major operational expenses vital to reopening and producing shows and programs.
Jay Michaels, executive director of the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, responded, “We are very grateful for this generous support by the Zimmer Biomet Foundation. By having to postpone the entire summer season, we have lost more than $700,000 in anticipated ticket sales. Annual summer season ticket sales support our winter operations but also preparations for the following summer. Especially now as we continue to reopen safely, the operational support from the Zimmer Biomet Foundation to maintain our staff and building needs will help greatly.”
Terry White, chair of the Wagon Wheel board, said “This grant will provide tremendous relief to our operating expenses and play an important role in our recovery and resilience plan. We thank the Zimmer Biomet Foundation for their generosity and their recognition of the importance of the arts to our community.”
Thanks to the generosity of the Zimmer Biomet Foundation and continued support of individual donations, the Wagon Wheel will be able to continue to offer programs and productions and recover from the financial setbacks of the pandemic.
The non-profit Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts encompasses four programs: the professional Wagon Wheel Theatre, Center Street Community Theatre, Wagon Wheel Jr. for children, and the Symphony of the Lakes. A modified schedule for resumption of programs in late fall and Christmas season is available on the Wagon Wheel’s Facebook page or at https://www.wagonwheelcenter.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.