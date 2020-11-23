WARSAW — The Bowen Center free COVID-19 testing site is moving to the Kosciusko County Fair Grounds to help meet the growing need during the cold winter months. Starting Monday, November 23, the drive-through testing site will be located at the Kosciusko County Fair Grounds Shrine Building located at 1400 E. Smith Street in Warsaw, IN. The site is operated by Bowen Center in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and the Kosciusko County Health Department with assistance from the Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition, Ivy Tech Community College – Warsaw, Kosciusko Community Hospital and WJ Carey Construction
Hours:
Monday/Wednesday/Friday 10AM – 6PM
Tuesday/Thursday 11AM – 7PM
Saturday 9AM – 3PM
Holiday Hours:
CLOSED Thanksgiving Day & Friday 11/27
CLOSED Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
CLOSED New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day
The tests are free and available to anyone two years old and up. You do not need a doctor’s referral. You do not need insurance. You do not need to reside in Kosciusko County. The technicians are bilingual Spanish/English. For more information, call (574)372-3517 or (574)372-2353.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.