The lakes of the Upper Tippecanoe Watershed are a constant backdrop in the lives of local residents – places tied to memories, traditions and families. During the course of a year, so many photographs are taken near and on these waters in Noble, Kosciusko and Whitley counties. Each year, The Watershed Foundation seeks the best of those photographs for their annual photo contest
“At TWF, one of our favorite things is connecting others to the watershed we all share. The photo contest helps promote understanding about how we are all, in some way, connected to and benefit from our natural water resources,” said Lyn Crighton, executive director of The Watershed Foundation.
The following categories are available for photograph submission:
● Lovin’ the Lakes: People engaged in lake activities – tubing, swimming, walking along the shore, etc
● Wet ‘n’ Wildlife: Animals and wildlife
● Nature’s Studio: Landscapes and watery reflections
● Pollution Solutions: Capturing volunteer efforts and the fixes that protect our lakes
The deadline for submitting entries is Dec. 31, 2022. Voting for the ‘People’s Choice Awards will run from Jan. 1 – Jan. 31, 2023.
TWF was founded in 1997 to protect and improve water quality in the Upper Tippecanoe River Watershed; spanning from Crooked Lake in Whitley County to the Warsaw-Winona Lake areas. Over the past 25 years, TWF has worked with farmers and lake residents to construct 200+ water quality improvement projects. In the last seven years alone, these efforts have prevented over 1 billion pounds of weeds and algae from growing in area lakes and streams.
