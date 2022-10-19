COLUMBIA CITY — Thursday, Oct. 13 saw residents within the Whitley County Consolidated School district attend a candidate forum at Columbia City High School.
In total there are two open seats up for voting in Columbia City, one position open for Columbia Township and one for Thorncreek Township. Any registered voters who live in the WCCS district can vote for these positions.
Candidates Sharon Simmons (Columbia Township), James Schortgen (Columbia Township), Katherine Method (Columbia City) and Cynthia Jo Franklin Kumfer (Columbia City) were not in attendance.
Candidates for Columbia City who were in attendance were Michael Malcolm, Heather Shively and Bryan Smethers. In attendance and running for Columbia Township were Ronald Schweyer, Dr. Trenton Shoda and David Smith. Candidates running for Thorncreek Township are Mary Ann Schaefer and Lindsey Smith.
Q: Please introduce yourself, share what motivates you to be a school board member and what qualifies you?
Malcolm: I’m a retired teacher. Taught for Wawasee Community Schools for over 20 years. Taught AP biology, biology and middle school science. I currently work with the Whitley County Health Department as the Weights and Measures Inspector. I‘ve been active in the community for a long time, lived here for over 30 years. I was on the Columbia City Park Board for a long time and I just finished a 10-year stint on the Columbia City Tree Board. During my teaching career I was lucky enough to work with some good superintendents and school boards, and I saw when you have a functional school board positive energy would flow through its teachers, students and parents. I’ve also worked for some not so good school boards and superintendents, and saw it was just the opposite. I was also the Chief Negotiator for the Teacher’s Association for 20 years, and in doing that one of the things that really qualifies me to run for school board is I have worked on school budgets. I’ve worked personally with boards and superintendents and went through all the budgeting items to try and get raises for teachers. I was always an advocate for teachers, while being fiscally responsible.
Shively: I’m from Whitley County. I grew up in Merriam, near Churubusco, but I made my home base here now. I was a teacher for nearly 10 years in Whitley County Consolidated Schools at Little Turtle Elementary School. I taught kindergarten for five years and first grade for four, and I was very involved as a teacher. Very committed, I loved my job. I was able to lead Student Council for several years, and just got actively involved in that way with the community because that is a passion of mine. Myself, and several other teachers, were at the ground level in building the Kindergarten Countdown program, where kids going into kindergarten who needed that extra support we were able to build a program for them. About two years ago, I started feeling like my voice wasn’t being heard when I tried to advocate for my students and when I tried to advocate for my colleagues. So by stepping away I felt like I could use my voice in a better way in order to voice my concerns for my colleagues, and also advocate for my students.
Smethers: I have been a resident for Whitley County for most of my life. I moved here in fifth grade. I am married to my lovely wife Danielle for 10 years, and we have two children. My daughter is nine and my son is four, so I will have two children in the district. I have a vested interest in seeing the district grow and succeed so it can be a place where they can grow and thrive and be the best little people they can be. In my professional life I work for Lincoln Financial Group as a Tax Exempt and Governmental Plan Consultant and 401k Administrator. I bring a wealth of knowledge of retirement plans, in particular, and in talking with teachers that is something on their mind – how do we retain teachers? What’s going to happen when they retire? I think I can bring a lot of knowledge in making the district’s retirement plans better. I officiate swim meets at the YMCA. At the end of the day I want a place for all the kids of our community to have a place where they are safe, they can learn and can just give their all to grow and become the best people they can be.
Schweyer: My wife Erica and I moved to this school district four years ago. We have a kindergartener at Little Turtle, a first grader at Little Turtle and 13-year old on the autism spectrum. We talk about what motivates me to run for this board – our school runs by the motto “Better Together.” In the four years I have been here, we’ve seen a lot of great community aspects and a lot of people that are together, and then you go to a school board meeting and talk to parents, teachers, school board members and you realize we’re not doing what we’re saying. We’re not being “Better Together” as a community. We’re not at each other’s throats, but there is always room for improvement. I’ve got kids in the school district. Right now only one current sitting board member has kids that attend our schools here in Whitley County. I think that’s a big deal, and I think it matters to have those kids in the school system so I show up and fight every day for my kids, your kids and every member of this community. I am in the sales industry. I see people along all lines of work – some have doctorate degrees and are CEOs, some are machine operators, some are janitors, some are engineers. I get a broad spectrum of people I deal with on a daily basis so I see the value of the educational spectrum from trade schools, to degrees, to just going into the workforce, and I want to help bring that back to our community to push all avenues and make sure our kids have a better and brighter future, which benefits us all in the long run.
Shoda: I am a life-long resident of Whitley County. I graduated from Columbia City, and went on to get my doctorate degree from Purdue University. I live with my beautiful wife and our two boys Owen and Reid, with one on the way in November. The number one reason I am running for school board is because of my family. I just want to make sure my son has a great future and a safe future in the WCCS school system. I am currently the Director of Pharmacy for a long-term care facility in Fort Wayne, and I am a true advocate for servant leadership – putting the needs of others before my own. I truly feel I would be a great addition to the school board because of my experiences with leadership. I have been a pharmacy manager, a pharmacy director for three years now. Being able to work with a team, and have that open-door concept, I’m always open to ideas, a recommendation, a different viewpoint. I am always working towards the better of the team and, in this instance, the betterment of our students, our teachers and our community.
David Smith: I married into the community 33 years ago. My wife Joni is a teacher here at Eagle Tech. She’s been in education for 25 years. Our son and daughter both graduated from Columbia City. It’s given me a deep appreciation for the idea not all kids learn the same, and we need to provide them opportunities. I want to continue to serve as a board member because of service. I believe very deeply we need to be of service in our lives. That looks different for everybody, and that has led me to serve over the last 30 years on more than a dozen non-profit and municipal boards. I would say looking at all those boards and experiences, none has greater impact than our schools, and to go through that experience I understand clearly the role of the board. I understand the role of an individual board member, I understand financial oversight and hiring of and healthy interaction with a superintendent. I’ve worked for STAR Bank for the last 33 years, currently serving as the Market President. I understand the needs of the area businesses. I have extensive experience working with municipalities and non-profits, and their very unique financial structure.
Schaefer: Twenty-eight years ago my husband Mark and I moved to Whitley County. We wanted to raise a family here because of the schools. We had heard great things about Whitley County Schools. Our three kids came along – Hannah, Holden and Mariah– and they embraced the public school experience, as did Mark and I. Giving back to our schools and community is highly important to both Mark and I. Mark is the current pole vault coach for the track team at the high school, and I have served on the board for the past eight years, as well as being the home-room mom, helping the teachers in the classroom when they were smaller. Just being involved in the kids activities has kept me involved in the community. Having served on the board for eight years has given me an understanding of where we are as a district, where we have been, but most importantly where we need to go. I’ve learned how to objectively look at issues and things that have come before the board in a fair and comprehensive manner. I’ve gained the ability to work with other board members and administrators hash out all parts of issues and understand it, and understand how our decision is going to impact our district today, tomorrow and, more importantly, in the future.
Lindsey Smith: I’m a life-long resident of Whitley County. I was a student and graduate here. I moved back here after college with my husband. We have two children, Ella and Reese, who are in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. I taught for Columbia City for 15 years. The main reason I want to serve is for the last 15 years I was able to advocate for the kids in my classroom, and I want to continue to advocate for all kids in Whitley County. I believe in service for our community, and this is one way I can use my voice outside of the classroom. As a teacher, while I was here, I was a teacher leader on the tech team and helped the district bring technology and helped implement new technology. I was part of the language arts team, and wrote the curriculum. I was a lead teacher for the new teachers and was a mentor for teachers in this community in order to keep and retain teachers here. My husband is also in to service for our school. He has been a coach for the football team for the last 13 years, so we’ve attended many activities and been involved in that way for our school. Outside of the community, my husband and I led a life group for our church. I am currently co-lead in the women’s ministry in our church as well. Since I left WCCS, I have made sure to attend our school board meetings so I know what is happening.
Q: What experiences do you have to help the school board remain fiscally responsible?
Malcolm: I’m pretty much dialed in on the budgeting process. I was a negotiator on the teacher’s association for 20 years. I ended up with a good working relationship with our business manager, and we would work out the budget together. The first thing we would sort out is wants versus needs. You have to pay for the needs first. One of the problems was always the state would change to funding formula, and so you never knew from one year to the next how much you were going to get, so we have to work with that. I also try to be fiscally responsible to the corporation.
Shively: My mindset is always one of fiscal responsibility. I am very proud of the fact I am debt-free and did that on a teacher’s salary for 10 years, and my friends will attest I am very passionate about spending money wisely and planning for the future. Although the numbers are bigger than mine, we know what the school needs. Our resources are already limited so what we have, we have to spend wisely. We have to think about what is going to be the biggest bang for our buck. What is going to effect the students the most positively.
Smethers: Any elected position you are a steward of the public’s trust and the public’s money, and everyone agrees we need to make sure we are spending things wisely. What are the goals of the community? What are the goals of the school district that benefits the most teachers and students? How do we arrive at win-win solutions? Are we getting out more than what we are putting in? Those are things I think are important to look at and put our thoughts around. I understand the concept of don’t spend more than you’re bringing in every month. I want to bring the common sense “don’t spend what you don’t have” attitude, while still doing what we can to create the best benefit for everyone.
Schweyer: In my role on a sales organization, we are a multi-million dollar company and I am responsible for my own budget, my own territory and my own expenses. I also get the opportunity, because we have a very transparent company, of seeing what the daily expenses are in regards to overhead, vehicle expenses, healthcare and 401ks. I get to see that budget on a daily basis of how it ebbs and flows as the market changes, as gas prices increase or decline and I am held accountable to that budget. It gives me some first-hand knowledge of what some of that work entails, and how every dollar counts and you have to be conscientious of where that money goes and how it is spent. The school board member’s role is to prove we are being fiscally responsible. We are not a rubber stamp for the superintendent to say yes every time they come forward with a request for money. It’s to make sure that the money being asked for is going to the right programs that benefit the community and align with what those community goals are. To make sure the money we are spending is being used to make sure we’re meeting the state standards that are required for academics, and not just pushing ideologies and agendas. It’s making sure our students come first, and that the dollars associated with that serve them and the community taxpayer at large in a beneficial way.
Shoda: As a pharmacy director in a national corporation, I am in direct charge of the budget for the entire pharmacy. I’m very aware of how to be fiscally responsible, how to monitor that inventory and stay within a budget I not only help put together, but also advise when the time comes. I agree with Mr. Schweyer in regards to making sure we stay fiscally responsible, making sure that money is going towards the right programs for students, and ensuring we are not putting money in something that doesn’t need to be done at that time. I am a firm believer in that schools should be the greatest places to go and learn, but we also have to afford that. We should also be thinking of our teachers, and are they able to provide adequate supplies for their students and are they being paid on par or what they should be being paid.
David Smith: My experience day-to-day in my job is to work almost exclusively with businesses. I’ve worked with hundreds of businesses in evaluating their operations, and working with them as it relates to budgeting and evaluating revenue and expenses. I do work extensively with municipalities and schools, and they have different financial statements than others. I have a lot of experience with that. If we look back at the last four years (regarding the school district) tax rates have remained within what was promised during the referendum. We’ve added a new Montessori school, we’ve raised teacher pay within 15 and 25 percent depending on the individual’s experience and where they started, we’ve performed $9.4 million in maintenance and renovations and improvements to our buildings and maintained our tax level.
Schaefer: Outside of my school board experience, I worked in healthcare as a nurse, then for 17 years I had a case management business. As far as financing and budgeting, I was in charge of all of that. In my current position at a health insurance company, I have to have a very decisive manner, be an effective communicator and I am very experienced in negotiation, as well as being in charge of my department budget. Being a board member over the past eight years, we’ve been able to maintain our tax level through the building process and after, and that is something we were very committed to when we went out and knocked on doors and got those yes votes. We, as a board, review and approve the expenses that are paid every month. It is very important you have a budget-mind while on the school board. We have looked for and supported many opportunities to save money because budgeting doesn’t only mean monitoring and maintaining, but also finding ways to save money in some areas so you can spend money in others such as teacher compensation.
Lindsey Smith: My background is in education so I think part of the way I will be able to help is knowing what teachers need, what is not worth spending money on and what is worth spending money on for our students. I will be one of nine, and I will be diligent in understanding the budget and where money is going, but I will rely on the people that have that business background, and using them to be able to make better and wiser choices for our students.
Q: What are the benefits and detriments to school boards censoring student choice reading? How do you respond to parents who want the district to limit access to or remove books from a student library or classroom?
Malcolm: I think there is a difference between younger grades and high school when it comes to censorship. I can see there are certain things you don’t want to have your kid exposed to, but for the most part it would be better served to spend time less time trying to censor things and trust the professionals you put in place. That’s why you hire teachers and librarians. They are trained. They know what they are doing, and they develop strategies that help kids increase their literacy skills. If there is a problem, I have met very few teachers that if there is a problem wouldn’t work out an alternative solution. Communication always has to be there. Just going in and blanket banning things because you don’t agree with it, especially at a high school age, censorship is not an effective solution to keeping information from an audience. It never has been and never will be. Just because you don’t agree with something doesn’t mean you shouldn’t read it. You’ll learn from it, and if you censor things and don’t put the information out you’re cheating these kids. From experience, students seek truth, they seek reason, it stretches their intellectual capabilities and teaches them to be critical thinkers, which I think is what you want for all kids.
Shively: Different ages need different levels of appropriateness, and I do think we need to be aware of that and make sure we’re being appropriate in keeping those in line. I also believe the parents do have a big voice in that. As a parent you have to be aware of what your kids are doing. Kids are on Tik Tok, kids are listening to music, Instagram, all of those things they have access to. To say just to censor books is not going to solve the bigger issue. As a whole I think it is hard to put your value on an entire community.
Smethers: When it comes to censorship outright that is a dangerous slope. What I might deem inappropriate, someone else might not and vice versa. I think we have to be very judicious, and if someone comes to us to remove a book from the library there has to be a good reason to do so. I am open to listening to it, and I promise to do the reading myself and figure out what if what being told is objectionable and what is the larger context of the reading. Is there a great point being made and there just happens to be an objectionable passage, for example. Everyone has different values and beliefs, and everyone’s values aren’t always going to align. I think everything exists on a continuum. Just cause something is maybe inappropriate for elementary age, doesn’t mean it’s inappropriate for middle school. It’s trying to strike the right balance of right reading in the right balance. I always want to err on the side of not removing something just because I believe of the dangerous precedence it sets.
Schweyer: Censorship is not the answer. We have local libraries, we have the internet, we have Tik Tok and so many other things. Someone wants to read something they are going to whether it’s in our school library, our public library or on the internet as a whole. But I do believe there has to be an educational value and age appropriateness, and that is where I draw the line. If a teacher believes a book is necessary that is fantastic, let’s have that conversation. Let’s find out why that book is vital to meeting the state standards we are all striving for. If we can justify that book, then that is an argument that can be made and a conversation with parents and the community as a whole. At the same time there should be opportunities to opt out and there should be willingness to take into account what our community values are and what we feel is inappropriate. I’ll never believe in censorship, and without discussion and without people having a difference of opinion we get Group Think, and that’s not beneficial as a whole.
Shoda: It is a clear slippery slope with censorship and I am against it entirely. I believe if we all sat down and each read the same book we could probably each have a different opinion on what is okay and what is not okay. I think that is what fuels us as Americans. We have the freedom to have those opinions and we can share those opinions. There should be a way for a family member to opt out if they choose that book goes against those values, but at that same time we don’t want to have a book that is beneficial to all the other students not be allowed to those students… We should be teaching our children to look at the bigger context.
David Smith: Reading is the foundation of learning. I don’t know if there is anything more important than reading. I don’t support censorship. That is a strong word, and I think when that is used in this context they are talking about the age appropriate piece. Do we have the right books with the right students. I’m not in a position to make that determination myself, and people have different value sets. I respect those, but we are a public school and that’s why we have a process. It’s why people can appeal to have a book removed. That process is taken very seriously. They are asked to put effort into that, to show specifically why they feel it should be removed, and there is a committee that reviews that. It’s not one member that makes that determination. I agree with everyone we can head down a slippery slope, and to truly benefit our students and community as a whole, we have to make certain we don’t do that. But we do still need to remain diligent and make certain the experiences our children are having is a positive and productive one.
Schaefer: Censorship is a very slippery slope. We need to assure there are age-appropriate books and literature available that is age-appropriate for our children. I support the opportunity for parent involvement and awareness of what books the children are reading. Ultimately, the discussion should be between the parents and children and their teachers if there is a dissatisfaction in what is being read. For parents asking for books to be removed, I listened to their concerns and listened as they read portions of the book in school board meetings. I questioned some of the books in our library when they were brought to our attention. I read some of the books. I reviewed the policy and procedures on how we are to handle books that are being questioned and books being asked to be scrutinized. I supported the work of the committee, because we do have a policy and procedure in place for such events. That being said, I do believe the most important aspect of all of this is communication, and I support fully having parents and their students be able to communicate with teachers about the concerns they have.
Lindsey Smith: I do believe we need to be aware there is age-appropriate books for students. I believe parents should be aware of what their children are reading, and they should be able to have an active role in that communication of what their kids have access to. I think if that book doesn’t align with what your values are, you shouldn’t allow your child to read that and be able to opt out. But there should be open and transparent communication of what those materials are so parents can opt out of them. I know there is a current process in place for when there is a question about a book. I think we adhere to that process and people should bring those books. We should be questioning and reading what our kids are reading. That doesn’t just apply to books. I think it applies to music and television.
Following the group questions was an individual question geared to each candidate. These were as follows:
Q: What are the most important lessons you learned as a secondary educator you want to bring to your role as a school board member, if elected?
Malcolm: The most important lesson I learned as a teacher is that every kid is an individual. They were all different, and you had to do different things to motivate them. I think it would be the same on the school board. You have to work with all these other people. Listening is an essential skill. You advocate for your kids, and I think as a school board member that won’t change. Even though I’m not a teacher anymore I can still be an advocate for kids because, if not us, who? If we are going to control all the money and programs it has to be about them and nothing else.
Q: If you are elected to the school board, how would you ensure your voting record and policy decisions are indicative of the larger community you serve?
Shively: I think communication is so important between parents and teachers, teachers and school board, school board and superintendent and teachers and superintendent. We all want to do what is best for the children of this community. That’s why we are here. I suppose it’s about talking to people and I am committed to finding the balance and bridging the gap between the sides. We all want what is best for the kids, and we have to find a way to do it together… Talking to the students is important too. Ultimately it’s about them and their input matters to me too.
Q: You’re campaign materials state quality teacher attraction and retention is one of your priorities. With a teacher shortage across the country, how do you intend to attract teachers to WCCS?
Smethers: Are there ways to tinker around the edges to make things more attractive? I look at it as we are competing not just for other teachers in other school districts and states, we are competing with the private sector… Something I’ve heard a lot is there is a sub shortage. Because we are having trouble filling sub roles, our related arts teachers are having to fill other classes, our teachers are losing their prep periods, and that just has this negative downstream impact.
Q: Your campaign materials state you will focus on academic issues, not social issues. But Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs indicates students need food, security and a sense of belonging to learn to the best of their ability. How do your ideas on avoiding social issues in the classroom support or refute this theory?
Schweyer: I agree and I am adamant academics are what matter. I couldn’t tell you the political affiliations of my teachers, whether I was in elementary or high school. I couldn’t tell you what they believed in their daily life, beside a few teachers I was incredibly close with, other than they wanted me to come to school to work hard, put my best foot forward and do the job that was required, which was the educational material. I agree kids need food, security and a sense of belonging, it’s part of why I wanted to run. I want my kids to know they are safe when they go to school. There’s enough scary things going on in the world today that when my kids are inside the walls of the school system that’s a happy place. That’s a place they want to go every day, and every day my kids wake up with excitement. I believe part of the job of the school board members is to ensure we are taking into account our values. We have to push the academics. You can push any ideology you want on a child, and if they don’t have the foundation of academics they are going to struggle in life and they are going to be dependent on government assistance and potential parental help for life.
Q: In what ways have you previously shown your stewardship to Whitley County? How often have you attended school board meetings or attended school activities and events?
Shoda: When I first graduated from Purdue University, the opportunity came to come back and help with the healthcare of my hometown community. I wanted to try and influence the number one issue we often face which is healthcare. That is the biggest stewardship I gave back to my community. I still have those values. I took an oath to always put my patients and others before me, and I will always do that, especially in this role. I have attended some school board meetings. We are regular attendees to the football games.
Q: What is the hardest thing you have had to deal with as a school board member so far and what have you learned from it?
David Smith: The last 12 months have been tough. I assume many have seen what has gone on in the meetings. I am not a politician, and my wife will tell you I take things personally. When I look back I think we have people come from outside the community that I think are pushing their own agenda. What I have learned from it though is oftentimes in our own community, we have not done a good enough job of providing the information that they need. I’ve never worked with an organization that said everybody knows everything they should know about us. Everybody says if you just knew what we were doing, and we need to do a better job of it. It would alleviate some of that pain we are seeing.
Q: Can you tell us about one thing you are most proud of in your time as a board member?
Schaefer: Supporting our district leaders, teachers, kids, families, fellow board members through the unprecedented COVID pandemic and response we were on-the-fly required to provide as a school district. I can’t say enough about our leadership and our teachers who put more time and energy into developing programs so our kids could continue to learn while they were at home, and that was no small feat. My greatest accomplishment should have been the building of our fantastic high school, but I have to be more current and celebrate the fact we made it. It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t always popular our decisions we had to make, but that is the responsibility of a board. It’s not to be popular and liked by everybody, it’s to do the right thing, and I think that’s what we did and an accomplishment.
Q: You are running a co-campaign with another former elementary teacher. How important do you think diversity of ideas and experiences is between the board members?
Lindsay Smith: Our background is in elementary. I am going to be one of nine on that board. We are going to collaborate with these board members. Schools function best when we are collaborating, and that means with students, teachers, administrators and members of the board. We are going to work together to hear all sides of everything, and have a place at the table for everyone. Being able to listen, to understand, being diligent, to collect all the facts and be able to solve those hard challenges ahead of us. I will be focused and goal driven in keeping the students at the heart of every decision we make because I think that is getting lost in this current environment.
