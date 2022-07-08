There’s been a lot of work done already to develop programming to prepare local youth for their futures. These efforts recently gained even more support thanks to a nearly $4 million grant from the state of Indiana.
This grant was awarded to Whitley County Consolidated Schools and five other counties (Allen, Hamilton, Hendricks, Marion and Ripley), along with the Central Indiana Educational Service Center, Region 8 Education Service Center and Ivy Tech. In addition to supporting WCCS, the other schools it will go to include Fort Wayne Community, Hamilton Southeastern, Hamilton Heights, Mill Creek Community, MSD Warren and Batesville.
“The grant will aid us and our partners as we work to expand students’ access to pathways leading to high-wage, high demand careers,” said WCCS Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott.
These dollars are being added to a previous $3.3 million WCCS received through the Next Generation School Improvement Grant ( Next Gen SIG), which is distributed through the Indiana Department of Education.
The grant, as explained in a press release, is to “encourage and support transformational school improvement plans that engage and empower local school communities, rethink governance structures, secure capacity and expertise to support transformational change, and demonstrate a commitment to the belief that all students can achieve.”
The purpose of the grant is to partner the schools with industry leaders and higher education entities to expand its educational offerings, allowing students to have more opportunities to prepare for life after high school.
“It gives us an opportunity to continue to build on the work of creating career-based academies already begun at the high school. It will give our teachers the time and resources to build connections between core content classes and career/technical education classes so students experience continuity and greater engagement. We also look to expand our dual credit offerings in partnership with Ivy Tech, Purdue Fort Wayne and other institutes of higher education.”
What these offerings will look like is still being discussed.
McDermott said the plan is to build a partnership between the school and the community business, community and civic leaders.
“ We will develop deeper collaboration between our district and community to develop and expand high-demand career pathways in high school that integrate coursework, career connected learning opportunities and intentional mentorship from within our community to ensure that all of our students are able to achieve at the highest level, are prepared for college and career, and are on a path to earn family sustaining wages while still in high school.”
The initial grant is planned to be spread out over several years, the first of which being the planning year during the 2022-23 school year.
What this will include is the creation of an Educational Transformational Team, made up of industry and community leaders to develop the plans to implement this effort. Part of this planning period will include visits to high schools that are implementing similar programs in their own districts with a focus of restructuring and expanding their CTE and dual credit offerings. This group has already begun to meet, and will continue to do so throughout the summer.
