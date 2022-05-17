COLUMBIA CITY — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded $1,050,000 in teacher residency grants for the 2022-23 academic year. Whitley County Consolidated Schools is one of 15 new school corporations and 12 past recipients to receive a portion of this grant.
In 2019 the Indiana General Assembly created this Teacher Residency Grant pilot program. Its modeled after similar residency programs in the medical field, offering year-long paid experience and on the job training. School corporations partner with universities, who supply the students while the schools provide the needed resources, staff and training.
“The school corporations selected are making strides to develop a pipeline of well-prepared future educators all across Indiana,” said Associate Commissioner for Legislation and Program Implementation Josh Garrison. “Under the teacher residency model, mentor teachers will prepare resident teachers for the challenges they will face in the classroom.”
WCCS has received $30,000 with the partner school Purdue University Fort Wayne. This money will be used as a stipend for student teachers in a year-long residency through the schools, as well as a stipend for the teachers on staff mentoring these students.
The grant application was for WCCS was written by Lori Heuer, WCCS Talent Development Director, with professors from Purdue Fort Wayne and Tonya Weaver, superintendent of Garrett Keyser Butler schools.
“We are pleased that the district was chosen to receive this grant,” said WCCS Superintendent Dr. Laura McDermott. “We appreciate the strong partnership we have developed with the School of Education at Purdue Fort Wayne through this grant process.”
McDermott added, “we know this will benefit WCCS and the graduates of the PFW program. We have exceptional teachers at WCCS and we thank our teacher leaders for their willingness to share their expertise as we use this opportunity to help prepare our next generation of WCCS teachers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.