FORT WAYNE — Parents surely know the importance of sports physicals as their children prepare to take part in school sports, but what about well child visits?
Parkview recently released a message to the public, urging parents to consider scheduling well child visits.
“In pediatrics and family medicine, we look at the whole child,” says Duane Hougendobler, MD, Parkview Physicians Group — Pediatrics. “During that annual wellness exam, we’re looking at their mental health status, any old issues or injuries, heart problems, lung problems, asthma, diabetes, those kinds of things.”
Parkview adds that while sports physicals are a requirement for student athletes, they only provide a brief look of a child’s health in the moment. A well child visit goes more in-depth.
Hougendobler has been worked in pediatrics for 40 years. A particular focus for him is making sure children are up-to-date on their immunizations.
A news release from Parkview shares that medical experts a decrease in child vaccination rates could “open the door for some highly contagious diseases like measles to become more common again in this country.”
“Vaccinations help strengthen a child’s defenses against serious disease, and there are specific reasons why we vaccinate against so many diseases now,” Hougendobler continues. “Measles, hepatitis A and B, chicken pox, mumps, rubella, tetanus, polio, HPV, rotavirus and others are NOT nice diseases. They can have consequences far worse than keeping your child out of school for a couple of weeks. These diseases can impact the rest of their lives.”
A well child visit can help with this issue, but also can give physicians the chance to see the full health state of the child, while keeping an eye on potential health concerns that may develop or worsen in the future.
“One of the big ones is scoliosis (curvature of the spine),” he says. “We’ve had that unfortunate circumstance where kids went to sports physicals before without getting annual wellness exams, and then they finally show up in our office and they have terrible scoliosis that wasn’t picked up on during the sports physicals. There are other things – like heart murmurs – that can be present even though the child seems to be OK. We look for signs of those conditions when they come for an annual visit.”
Screening tests performed in the office can help alert the physician to other issues that may need intervention.
“There are different screenings we’re doing much more aggressively than we did in the past,” says Hougendobler. “The recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics is that all kids 11 and above have mental health screenings for anxiety and depression, which we have seen on the rise during the pandemic. And kids around age 9 should have lipid tests – which can flag potential problems with diabetes, heart function and other issues – plus other tests as time goes on.”
Health experts are encouraging parents to schedule their visits with their doctors before the start of the school year.
