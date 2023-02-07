COLUMBIA CITY — Everyone’s had it happen. An unusual name or number appears on the phone, and then you stop to think. – Do I know this person? Could it be a scam?
Scam calls can happen at any time, and sometimes citizens fall victim to them – whether it be fear, loss of time, loss of money, or even loss of identity.
Keeping your information secure in the cyber age is incredibly important, as shared by Ryan Gable, owner of 9GB Tech. It’s a great reminder following Identity Theft Awareness Week, which will be from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.
Gable has been working with computers for years. He decided to start his business on March 30, 2022. 9GB Tech focuses on computer service and repairs for personal use and businesses. Part of his specialties includes Wi-fi connection, applications, one-on-one training, troubleshooting and solving general technology problems.
Cyber security is something Gable said all should take seriously.
Whether through social media, online banking, etc. Gable said, “Our lives are online. Today you have to be careful what you are putting in and what you are getting out.”
Most commonly, scammers contact people through email, texting and phone calls.
According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) there are four ways to spot a scam.
The first is that scammers use an organization you know, and often they choose a government organization. It could also be a business or organization you know, or even something made up to sound “official.” They attempt to take a “position of trust,” Gable noted.
Next, scammers will tell you there is either some problem or a prize you have won.
The FTC article reads, “They might say you’re in trouble with the government. Or you owe money. Or someone in your family had an emergency. Or that there’s a virus on your computer. Some scammers say there’s a problem with one of your accounts and they need you to verify some information. Others will lie and say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes but have to pay a fee to get it.”
“And they’ll pressure you immediately,” said Gable. “For them, these calls must go fast. The less time you have to think they can use that against you.”
This is echoed by the FTC, which adds this pressure often comes through threats to scare a person into compliance.
The article reads, “They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, take away your driver’s license or deport you. They might say your computer is about to be corrupted.”
Lastly, scammers want a person to pay in a specific way. This could come in the form of gift cards, money wiring through MoneyGram or Western Union, or even buying cryptocurrency.
Gable said it’s common to see an increase in scam reports during the holidays. This is likely because scammers pay attention to spending trends and what people are buying, and then try to “figure out how they can use it to their advantage.”
“There is always somebody, whether you know them or not, who may be trying to get something out of you, and the easiest way to do that is through the internet,” Gable said.
The internet can be a useful tool to fight these scams though, Gable adds.
He said if a person claims to be from a company, a person can verify the number and that they work for the company by looking it up. A person can even call the company after looking up their local number and verify the company had contacted them.
Something else to look out for, particularly in email and text scams, are spelling and grammatical errors, and they will often have an attached document.
“Basically if it has a link, don’t click it,” said Gable.
Other tips to avoid scams include:
- Block unwanted calls or text messages. Find the prompts to do this on the ftc.gov website.
- Don’t give your personal information in response to a request you didn’t expect: Most organizations will not call, email, or text asking for personal information.
- Take your time and don’t act immediately.
- Know how scammers tell you to pay: Look out for requests for MoneyGram, cryptocurrency, or even someone mailing a check to cash it and send money back to them.
- Talk to someone you trust: Talking to someone you know about the conversation may shed some light on if it was a scam.
And in some cases, you may need to reach out to the police. Gable said don’t be afraid to report a scam, which can be done at reportfraud.ftc.gov. Reporting it may stop someone else from going through the same experience. If you aren’t sure if you have experienced a scam, Gable said 9GB Tech is willing to assist with a privacy check-up, computer diagnostics, or even just a phone call for advice.
Most importantly, Gable said, be mindful of the information you share online, whether this is making a post on a public page, how much personal information you have posted, etc. Check the privacy settings on the social media you use.
“Don’t put out (online) what you want to keep safe,” Gable said.
Another tip he offers is to keep passwords updated, and make them something you can remember but would be difficult to guess. Try to include uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols.
Learn more about identifying scams and how to stay safe on the FTC website.
For more information about 9GB, visit www.9gbtech.com, call 260-209-4798, or follow 9GB Tech – Computer Repair Service & More on Facebook. Helpful tips on staying safe online will be posted throughout Identity Theft Awareness Week.
