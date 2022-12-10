LARWILL — The Whitko FFA would like to thank area businesses and the community for making their recent Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Auction a success.
The Ag Barn, located on the Whitko Career Academy campus, was transformed into a winter wonderland with luminarias, poinsettias and a walkway of decorated Christmas trees and wreaths. An extensive dessert and hot drink bar was available for those attending to enjoy at the event or take home for later.
After a welcome by Amy Brown, FFA vice president, FFA members lined up to showcase the wreaths as the auction got underway. Many uniquely themed Christmas trees were also available on which to bid, with the People’s Choice Award being presented to the livestock and meats judging teams for their barnyard themed Christmas tree. The auction concluded by accepting bids on the poinsettia centerpieces displayed throughout the room.
Maggie Wolf, FFA president, closed the evening by thanking the Whitko FFA Alumni for helping to organize the event and Metzger Auction for providing auctioneer services. Proceeds from the auction will help support members as they make plans to participate in upcoming national contests. Whitko FFA looks forward to the Winter Wonderland Christmas Tree Auction becoming an annual tradition.
