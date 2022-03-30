SOUTH WHITLEY — The Whitko Community School Corporation (WCSC) Board of School Trustees held its regular monthly meeting Monday evening in the Whitko Junior Senior High School (WJSHS).
In other business, there were three special presentations given to board members.
The first presentation was Instructor Derek Sorg, who works with WCA engineering students. Engineering students are learning how to work with digital circuits, robotics and compound machine design, just to name a few.
The second presentation was Whitko Career Academy Teacher Donald Stone who recognized the Blue Team.
“These guys are amazing,” Stone said.
The Blue Team involved students with intellectual disabilities. Stone said the goal of the program is to give the best success to the Blue Team and teaching them to be able to survive alone with very little supervision.
The end goal of a program, like the Blue Team, is to ensure that these students are given the absolute best chance of success in life; they will be able to have a job that is within their ability range; and be able to care for themselves and live life to the fullest.
“The most basic of functional skills are those skills that we usually acquire in the first few years of life,” Stone said.
In the third presentation, WCSC Director of Bands John VanPatten introduced Indiana State School Music Association State Solo-Gold with distinction recipient Austin Kreps, who is a WCSC student involved in VanPatten’s WJSHS band class.
In employee actions, the board approved the following: WJSHS — Amy Johnson — special education applied skills teacher; WCA — Krysta Utter — Little Cat’s Leaning Center lead teacher; Megan Anderson — criminal justice teacher; and Elizabeth Gench — Little Cats Learning Center teacher; PES — Alexa Dolbee — long term substitute teacher, Nikole Shepherd — K-6 resource assistant; and Amber Kinney — physical education leader; SWES — Lindsey Smith — master teacher; and WJSHS coaching — Nick Meadows — boys junior varsity baseball coach. Changes in positions and pay: SWES principal, pay increase; Audra Weinhorst — Little Cats Learning Center teacher, pay increase; Bailey Stroh — from full-time WJSHS/SWES custodian to part-time WJSHS custodian; Sara Skow — from long term substitute to music teacher; and Robin Banacka — from SWES Title 1 assistant to library assistant. Discontinuation of employment: Hannah VanDevender — PES functional skills instructional assistant; Kathryn Wilcox — WJSHS cafeteria staff; Tiffani Gibson — WJSHS social studies teacher; Richard Hobbs — substitute bus driver; Brian Larson — PES full-time substitute; and Kelley Sheiss — WCA agriculture teacher. Retirements: Vickie Sprunger — SWES kindergarten teacher at end of the school year; Laura Thong-Umphai — SWES sixth-grade teacher at end of the school year; Ron Rider — WCA custodian effective May 31; Brenda Snep — WJSHS treasurer effective June 3; Dan Gerbers — WCA custodian effective May 31; Ngan Gerbers — WCA substitute custodian effective May 31; and Don McCune — WCA criminal justice teacher effective April 1.
