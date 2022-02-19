LARWILL — The Whitko Community School Corporation (WCSC) Board of School Trustees held their regular monthly meeting Monday evening with a special presentation praising the transportation department for their meritorious service and dedication during the snowstorm the first week of February, which dumped approximately 15 inches of snow within the school district.
Certificates of appreciation were awarded to WCSC Transportation Director Jim Bumbaugh, WCSC Maintenance Technician Joe Jackson, South Whitley Elementary School (SWES) Head Custodian Randy Gawthrop, WCSC Head Mechanic Dustyn Sheets, WCSC Administration Assistant of Transportation and Operations Kristin Streby, Pierceton Elementary School (PES) Head Custodian Brian Menzie, WCSC (retired) Transportation Director Mike Sands, Junior/Senior High School (WJSHS) Head Custodian J.E. Hunt, Whitko Career Academy (WCA) Head Custodian Joel Frank, and Whitley County Highway Department Employee Jason Arnold.
"The weather forecast was not good (Feb. 2, 3 and 4) and I got a call from Jason Arnold from the (Whitley) County Highway Department stating the weather service is showing a big snowstorm coming," WCSC Superintendent Timothy Pivarnik said. "It hit hard as we all know, and I just can't tell you how impressed I am as the superintendent (and our board) is about our transportation department as there is a crew there that literally worked around the clock to clear snow around our (WCSC) buildings and sidewalks and driveways."
Bumbaugh said that the preparations that went into this storm two weeks ago was nothing short of amazing.
"I am really thankful. These team members made this happen," Bumbaugh said.
In employee actions, the following was approved: WJSHS - Marjeanna Keplinger - spring musical co-director; Teresa Knepple - spring musical co-director; Michelle Neal - cafeteria assistant; Laurie Richardson - cafeteria cashier; and Haley Howard - long-term substitute teacher. PES - Kaylee Gaff - special education instructional assistant; Steffanie Hupp - title 1 instructor; and Heather Jackson - long-term physical education substitute teacher. WCA - Nate Wessels - mental health coordinator. WJSHS coaching - Tracey Brandenburg - varsity assistant softball coach; Presley Walter - junior high head track coach; Braxton O'Haver - girls assistant track coach; and Sidney Overmeyer - junior high girls assistant track coach. Transportation - Brandon Monticue - substitute bus driver. Change in position - Bailey Stroh - from part-time to full-time custodian. Discontinuation of employment - Jimmy Johnson - SWES part-time custodian; Laura Tucker - WJSHS cafeteria cashier; Stephanie Cripe - WJSHS cafeteria staff; Suzanne Sickafoose - WJSHS high school girls assistant track coach and Melanie Kelsey - WJSHS junior high track coach.
In old business, North East Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA) policy updates and changes include the following: three policies from Vol. 33, No.2 - May, 2021 and 16 from Vol. 34, No. 1 - October, 2021. This is the second reading and final reading. The first reading was at the Jan. 24 meeting.
Founded in 1987, NEOLA is a partner in educational excellence. Policies provide students and staff with the tools they need to succeed. Every policy is smartly designed to secure the quality of teaching and learning, and provide direction to enhance the school environment.
In Indiana, NEOLA is an independent provider of policy service, focusing their efforts on the needs and requirements of the school corporations which they serve.
Work sessions are planned for March 8 at 5 p.m. and March 9 at 4 p.m. in the WCA TAP room. The next regular monthly meeting is March 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the WJSHS auditorium.
