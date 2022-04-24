LARWILL — April is National Donate Life Month, a time when organizations across the country focus on educating and motivating others to sign up to be organ, tissue and eye donors. April is also spent honoring those who have given the gift of life and celebrate the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation.
The Whitko Career Academy (WCA) Student Organ Donation Advocates (SODA) chapter showed their support for donation and transplantation this month.
This year, the National Donate Life Month celebration is inspired by the vital role that bees play in sustaining life. Bees are a small but powerful life force, working together with dedication, collaboration and community. The WCA SODA chapter is stretching beyond book education. They are saving lives through outreach and education on donation and transplantation.
Whitko High School (WHS) and WCA’s IT team started sharing a slideshow on the TV monitors throughout the schools on April 1 with Quick Facts about Organ and Tissue Donation. The week of April 18 was the big week of events.
Monday, April 18 there was a flag raising ceremony at the Whitko Career Academy. Guest speakers voiced their support of the organization and its efforts, as well as the importance of organ donation. Following the speeches a flag was raised outside.
Then on Tuesday, April 19 there was a Message of Hope event. Wednesday, April 20 was a Thank a Healthcare Hero day. The Whitko Career Academy culinary students made cookies for local healthcare staff that were then delivered by Mrs. Walter. Thursday, April 21 was a Chalk Day event. WCA healthcare students and Little Cats created works of art out of chalk on the front sidewalks. The art was in honor of the many who have donated organs to support another. On Friday, April 22 students wore blue and green, colors of the SODA organization. Those wearing the colors received a prize from staff members for their support.
