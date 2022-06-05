SOUTH WHITLEY — They walked in as students and left as graduates on Friday, June 3. This was the graduation day for the Whitko Jr./Sr. High School Class of 2022.
Families gathered in the school gymnasium as the seniors were congratulated for their years of hard work and accomplishment that led them to that day.
“A high school diploma takes 13 years, and you all stuck it out and accomplished the most difficult educational task and should be proud of that,” said Whitko Superintendent Tim Pivarnik. He shared with the graduates quotes from one of his inspirations before offering words to the class.
He said, “strive to be the person in the arena, make a difference, have a good life and live in peace.”
“Today is your day seniors,” said Whitko High School Principal Amy Evans. “We will always be the Whitko family for you graduates.”
The graduation ceremony began with a processional of the seniors and quickly turned to the salutatorian Danielle Schuman to give her speech. She asked the class to think back on their toughest moment in the last 13 years.
“You pushed through a lot of obstacles, overcame the bump in the road,” she said before adding “life had a lot in store for us.”
She then thought back on some of her fondest memories – going to zoo with her Honors Biology class and others.
Now, Schuman said, responsibility is the next step for the graduates. A time to “let go of the excuses” and “start our next phase of life.”
“We don’t necessarily know what we plan to do, but as we take steps (to our future) then someday we will know why we went through the struggles we did.”
Schuman ended her speech by encouraging her classmates to “be in the moment and live life to the fullest.”
Following her speech, the Class of 2022 Valedictorian Shoshana Keim took to the podium. She reflected on how much she had grown in the last four years and all the people and activities she will miss.
“Whitko is a great school,” Keim said. “We were never just a drop here. It is here we’ve had the support of staff and administration. Thank you for getting us here today.”
She reminded that graduates to not lose sight of their achievements and to use their talents to better their futures.
“Today the world is our oyster, free for us to make our mark,” Keim said.
After the speeches came time to present each graduates with their diplomas. Each senior took turns walking across the stage, shaking hands with administrators before receiving a rose and their diplomas.
Whitko’s Senior Class of 2022 includes: Gavyn Alexander, Austin Allen, Eric Anderson, Kaitlin Anderson, Hailey Arnold, Andrue Bechtold, Natasha Beck, Cade Berg, Dylan Black, Sean Blaine, Emanuele Borsellino, Reese Bradford, Braxton Brandenburg, Claire Brandenburg, Hannah Brown, Ryan Brown, Bailey Bumgardner, Lilyona Carpenter, Robert Carpenter, Ethan Cassidy, Brooklynn Chasse, Cody Clark, Jada Coffelt, Slater Craig, Carter Cureton, Machaela Daeger, Jaelynn Dammeier, Willow Deneve, Morgan Dyck, Grace Ehrman, Zoe Foutz, Melaina Fugate, Kylie Fugett, Alexis Funnell, Guinevere Garr, Branigan Gayheart, Maryssa Kessie-Geist, Ethan Gilbert, Emily Graf, Nathan Greenfield, Gabriel Guillen, Hunter Hendrickson, Jackson Hollenbaugh, Dameanna Hurd, Laura Jackson, Kadence Keel, Shoshana Keim, Danielle Kelly, Breanna Kennedy, Mason King, Kaycee Knutson, Austin Kreps, Kenzie Krider, Isaiah Kyles, Haley Laws, Dale Lehman, Sabrina Lichtenfeld, Endymion Love, Grasyon Lysaght, Marcella Sleighter, Maya Mengerink, Stephanie Miller, Taryn Miller, Brandon Mills, Nathaniel Moore, Ethan Neer, Gavyn Ness, Dalton Ousley, Karrie Ousley, Felipe Perez, Jacob Porter, Ashton Reed, Jasmine Reese, Arielle Reynolds, Cody Ridenour, Andreu Rider, Alyse Robertson, Sebastiano Rossi, Korben Ruckman, Graycee Sands, Caiden Sattison, Danielle Schuman, Jason Seifert, Katherine Sharp, Ashton Shepherd, Shane Shepherd, Audrey Sherwood, Hunter Sills, Wyatt Slusher, Colton Snepp, Lilly Spurlin, Shieann Staab, Heather Stanley, Brannon Stoddard, Jayden Stratton, Mason Streby, Alexia Studebaker, Blayne Stump, Kennedy Templeton, Jaycie Thomas, Paul Tower, Devin Ulshafer, Grayson Ulshafer, Tyler Veach, Sean Walls, Mikayla Watkins, Eryn Watmough, Robert Weese, Jacob Westerburg, Haley Whelpley, Jordan Williams, Cody Wilson, Gabrielle Wilson, Loki Windbigler, Brittney Woodcock and Luca Zago.
