Staff members visited with South Whitley Elementary School first and second graders during World Read Aloud Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, bringing their favorite picture books to share or selecting a popular story to read to their rapt audiences.

Students in Tammy Datzman’s, Hillary Singrey’s and Angie Tranter’s first grade classes and Jennifer Brown’s and Nicole Berger’s second grade classes heard from school resource and K-9 officers Tim Clark and Jake; mental health therapist Nate Wessels; SWES librarian Robin Banacka; Whitko Superintendent Tim Pivarnik; master teacher Lindsey Smith; and Curriculum and TAP Director Chris Evans throughout the day.

