Staff members visited with South Whitley Elementary School first and second graders during World Read Aloud Day, Wednesday, Feb. 1, bringing their favorite picture books to share or selecting a popular story to read to their rapt audiences.
Students in Tammy Datzman’s, Hillary Singrey’s and Angie Tranter’s first grade classes and Jennifer Brown’s and Nicole Berger’s second grade classes heard from school resource and K-9 officers Tim Clark and Jake; mental health therapist Nate Wessels; SWES librarian Robin Banacka; Whitko Superintendent Tim Pivarnik; master teacher Lindsey Smith; and Curriculum and TAP Director Chris Evans throughout the day.
SWES principal Joel Holsopple said, “Reading can bring a community together. The students loved having the guest readers come in and share their love for reading with them. We look forward to making this a regular event at South Whitley Elementary School.”
At Pierceton Elementary School children’s book authors visited virtually with Lucy Branam reading to fourth graders; Kerry O’Malley Cerra to sixth and fifth graders; Cindy Chambers Johnson to third graders; Maria Gianferrari to second graders; Anne Marie Stephens to first graders; and Lynne Marie to Kindergarteners.
Many of the students (and staff members) dressed as their favorite book characters making the classrooms especially colorful.
World Read Aloud Day has called attention to the importance of sharing stories for 13 years. The global effort was created by the non-profit LitWorld group and sponsored by Scholastic. It’s celebrated in more than 173 countries each year with people grabbing a book, finding an audience and reading aloud.
Whitko Community Schools includes a junior senior high school, a career academy, and two elementary schools with pre-K programs.For more information about Whitko Community Schools, call the Central Office, 260-327-3677 or visit whitko.org
