The 15 member Whitko Gospel Choir will provide the Morning Worship Service for the Troy Presbyterian Church this coming Sunday, March 6 at 10 a.m.
The Gospel Choir has performed at many different churches in our community for the past several years. The church is welcoming the public to join them for a morning of testimonies and Gospel Music.
The Church address is 6465 West Lincolnway, which is a half-mile mile east of Ind. 5 on West Lincolnway.
