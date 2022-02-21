Chloe Hathaway
Whitko’s Senior High
“Chloe has a great work ethic, is great with her peers, and knowledgeable in the subject matter,” said teacher Chip Coldiron of the junior.
Alena Hindbaugh
Whitko Junior High
“Alena is a wonderful student; has a great work ethic; participates in many ways; is willing to take a risk at answering questions; is willing to help others; and has a quick smile with a dynamite attitude about learning,” said teacher Mike Hanback of this eighth grade student.
Alyssa Romine
Whitko Career Academy
“Alyssa is always on task and helpful in the classroom. She's cognizant of due dates and always turns in quality work. While I appreciate all of those qualities, I've also witnessed Alyssa on multiple occasions including kids in conversations and group work who felt left out. I appreciate Alyssa's kind heart and noble character,” said teacher Rebecca Mitchell about this seventh grader.
Caley Robinson
Pierceton Elementary School
“Caley is a very hard working student and is a great role model to others. She puts forth her best effort in all areas. She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. Caley is always kind and helpful to others and is a joy to have in class!” said first grade teacher Julie Klepinger.
Lilley Moyer
South Whitley Elementary School
“Lilley Moyer was chosen as student of the month because she is hard working, kind and always on task. She is a student that never needs a reminder to get working. She tries her hardest at every challenge she faces. She is a great friend to her peers and is always the first to think to include everyone. I love having her in my class and being able to see her creativity everyday!” said second grade teacher Jennifer Brown.
