The following Whitko Community School students have been named Student of the Month for March 2022.
Morgan Dyck
Whitko’s senior high student of the month
Morgan was nominated by teacher Chip Coldiron, who said of the senior, “her work ethic is great and she is very respectful. She goes out of her way to help everyone and goes above and beyond in all that she accomplishes.”
Jalynn Rucker
Whitko junior high student of the month
Seventh grader Jalynn Rucker was nominated by teachers Rochelle Leininger and Teresa Knepple, who said, “Jalynn loves to help. She finishes her work and wants to do her best. She positively participates in class and is kind to everyone. She has a heart of gold.”
Andreu Rider
Whitko Career Academy student of the month
A senior, Andreu was nominated by teacher Jade Hollenbaugh, who said, “ Andreu is a great student who takes machining seriously. When new projects get assigned he is on it. He has good mechanical ability, is not overconfident and knows when to ask questions. This is what you want in a good employee. His ‘let’s get this done’ attitude will serve him well in whatever career path he chooses.”
Garrett Landolt
Pierceton Elementary School’s student of the month
Garrett was nominated by his kindergarten teacher Trenton Osborn, who said, “Garrett is a very kind, respectful, and responsible student. Every day that he walks through the doors, he has a smile on his face and is friendly to every person that talks to him. Garrett actively participates in class and has a love for learning that is refreshing to have in a classroom. He is quick to answer questions and always adds to discussions. He is a positive role model to everyone and responds well to the overwhelming number of students who want to be his friend and play with him at recess.”
Braxton Jackson-Powers
South Whitley Elementary School’s student of the month
“Braxton is kind and a good friend to his peers. He is funny and tries to make people smile. He has shown personal growth and is doing his best. It has been a joy having him in the room and getting to know Braxton as a person this year,” said nominating teachers Shannon Rouse and Veronica Evans of this sixth grader.
