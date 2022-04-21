PIERCETON — The Whitko Community School Corporation (WCSC) Board of School Trustees held its regular monthly meeting Monday evening in the Pierceton Elementary School (PES) cafeteria.
In employee actions, board members approved the following: Whitko Junior Senior High School (WJSHS): Brook Stroh - cafeteria staff; PES - Rhonda Proctor - substitute for cafeteria staff; Alexandra Rittenhouse - functional skills assistant, part-time; Sheryl Gildner - functional skills assistant, part-time; WCA - Kaylynn Eloph - full-time custodian; SWES - Mikila Bailey - part-time custodian; Transportation - Willow Leitelt - full-time bus driver; Coaching - Kimberly Judd - assistant track coach, boys middle school team; Change in position/pay; John Irwin - from athletic director to physical education teacher starting July 1; Discontinuations: - WCA - Arielle Reynolds - part-time receptionist; Ben Watson - middle school wrestling coach; and Kathy Wright - PES teacher.
In field trips, board members approved the following: PES Applied Skills students to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, May 13, as requested by Cheri Bryan and Ashley Palazzolo; WJSHS Gospel Choir to Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester on May 13, as requested by Sara Skow; PES Kindergarten students to downtown Pierceton to visit the fire station, post office, library and police station on April 22 as requested by Trenton Osborn, Claire Frame and Alexa Dolbee; SWES Kindergarten students to Studebaker Farm, Pierceton on May 9, as requested by Krista Busz and Vicki Sprunger; SWES sixth-grade students to WCA and Hansen’s East Lake Skating Center on May 23, as requested by Laura Thong-Umphai and Gina Vardaman; PES first grade to Studebaker Farm, Pierceton on May 9, as requested by Julie Klepinger, Jessica Speicher and Lindsay Moseley; Envirothon Team to Conner Prairie, Fishers, on April 26 and 27, as requested by Kelley Sheiss; Food - Animal Science team to Whitley County 4-H Center, Columbia City on May 4, as requested by Kelley Sheiss; juniors and seniors to the Honeywell Center, Wabash on May 18, as requested by John Irwin; SWES first-grade students to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Thursday, May 12, as requested by Angie Tranter and Tammy Datzman; PES sixth-grade students to WCA and Hansen’s East Lake Skating Center in Warsaw on May 23, as requested by Anne Clark and Hannah Porter; WJSHS band students to Snider High School, Fort Wayne, April 23, as requested by John VanPatten; high school ag students to Conner Prairie, Fishers, April 27, as requested by Kelley Sheiss; high school ag students to Whitley County Fairgrounds, Columbia City on May 4, as requested by Kelley Sheiss; high school animal science students to the Hoosier Racepark and surrounding barn facilities, Anderson, on May 11 as requested by Kelley Sheiss; high school animal science students to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on May 18, as requested by Kelley Sheiss; and SWES kindergarten students to Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on May 20, as requested by Vicki Sprunger.
In future meetings, a work session is planned for May 11 at 4 p.m. in the WCA TAP room and the next regularly monthly board meeting is May 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the SWES cafeteria.
