SOUTH WHITLEY — The Whitko Community School Corporation (WCSC) Board of School Trustees held its monthly meeting Monday evening in the Whitko Junior Senior High School (WJSHS) auditorium with Carl Baxmeyer and Gregory Monberg from Wightman and Associates presenting a feasibility study for the school district.
Wightman and Associates is known throughout the region as a provider of engineering and surveying services. Monberg is the director of the company's architecture department.
At the Oct. 11 meeting, the board adopted a preliminary bond resolution. The bond issue is for student needs and school facilities.
"We (Wightman and Associates) are an architecture engineering and survey firm that specializes in the planning and design of school facilities," Monberg said. "Carl Baxmeyer is the senior planner with the (Wightman and Associates) firm and one of his specialties is doing school facility assessments."
Two proposals were given to board members to review. The first proposal is looking at a feasibility study for the vocational technical wing at WJSHS and how to run that into a junior high wing viewing all necessary building codes, and how to accommodate lockers in the most effective manner.
The second proposal deals with assessments of all the (WCSC) buildings on site and knowing how the old systems are, when they were last installed and what conditions they are in, when they need to be replaced and the costs involved.
"We always make sure the building(s) is warm, safe and dry and operational," Monberg said. "Our assessment includes both our experts going in and seeing what condition they (buildings) are in as well as understanding your (WCSC) historic data when those systems were last replaced."
The board will review the two proposals.
In new business, the board approved eight Little Cats Learning Center employees each receiving a $2,000 BuildLearnGrow Stabilization Appreciation Grant.
Located in the Whitko Career Academy, Little Cats is a program for area families looking to give their children a head start on learning.
In other business, the board discussed an administrative assistant being contracted to conduct WCSC Superintendent Timothy Pivarnik's evaluation.
WCSC Board Secretary Bill Patrick and Member Lynn Studebaker were opposed to this contract due to the district's budget.
"Not good (use of) taxpayer dollars," Studebaker said.
With a vote of 3-2, the contract was approved though. Patrick and Studebaker voted against the contract.
The next board work session is set for April 13 at 4 p.m. in the WCA TAP room. The next regular monthly board meeting is April 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the PES cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.