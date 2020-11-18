SOUTH WHITLEY — As classes transition to online learning with the rising cases of COVID, plans have shifted slightly for the upcoming Whitko Jr./Sr. High show, "Honk!" the musical.
Friday and Saturday, Whitko Jr/Sr High School will be putting on Honk!, a musical inspired by the Ugly Duckling story. The show follows Ugly (Jayda Gregory), a duckling with a rather unforgettable appearance, as she tries to come to terms with being different. She goes on a barnyard adventure of self discovery, meeting all sorts of different animals along the way, all while narrowly escaping the jaws of a hungry cat (Amy Brown).
Honk! the musical will be presented to parents only in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be viewable through a school live stream on the Whitko Marketing Youtube Channel. Fans can find the link by subscribing to the channel. Whitko also plans to upload the link to their social media platforms on twitter and instagram after the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.