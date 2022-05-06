Since 1998, Indiana Connection and participating Indiana electric cooperatives have held an annual art contest for Indiana students in grades kindergarten through 12. The contest provides young Hoosier artists a unique opportunity to express themselves and develop their artistic talent while possibly earning cash prizes and state wide acclaim.
Each of the numbered grades is given the corresponding month of the year to illustrate: 12 grades, 12 months. It’s a perfect combination. Kindergartners are assigned the cover each year. The winning works from each grade are then used to illustrate the Cooperative Calendar of Student Art that participating REMCs/RECs have distributed.
The Indiana Electric Cooperatives recently judged the student art contest which will illustrate the 2023 Cooperative Calendar of Student Art. The contest is state wide and artworks from all over Indiana were entered into the contest.
Whitko High School Art students continued a successful tradition this year, receiving top honors, a first place, for the month of October. The first place winner for the division is Alivia Tucker.
First place winners from all grades received $200 prize money and their artwork will illustrate the designated month (or cover) of the 2023 Cooperative Calendar of Student Art, a wall calendar produced by Indiana Connection and distributed by participating Indiana electric cooperatives and other organizations around the state.
Whitko has had at least one winner every year since 2001 appear in the state calendar, except in 2015. Whitko Art teacher, Daniel Malicki says he is proud of his students’ accomplishments and their pursuit for excellence in art.
For more information you can check out their website: https://www.indianaconnection.org/art-gallery/
