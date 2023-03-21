Recently, the Whitko Career Academy’s Welding and Precision Machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Purity Cylinder Gases Inc. in Warsaw.
The tours were coordinated by the WCA and Inside Sales Representative, Eli Wise. The tours began with a welcome and presentation of the general history and types of products produced, distributed and sold by Purity Cylinder Gases Inc., and was led by Regional Branch Manager, Chris Bowman.
After transitioning to the production facility, Mark Harman, Fill Plant Operator, and Eli Wise took the first student group and provided a unique view of the separation and bottling operation, while stressing the value of supply chain management and customer service. Next the group was introduced to the pumping station and the technical theory that makes it successful. This discussion also involved the use and distribution of medical grade gasses in the greater Warsaw area.
The tour guides also noted the role of robotics as it applies to the welding industry and advanced manufacturing.
The tour concluded in the show room with a question and answer session that spurred great discussions about the importance of employability skills and the possibilities of apprenticeships and internships within the regional welding industry.
The Precision Machining and Welding programs of the Whitko Career Academy would like to thank all of the individuals that helped to make these tours a success.
