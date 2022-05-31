SOUTH WHITLEY — Family and friends gathered in the Whitko Auditorium Friday, May 20 to celebrate the hard working seniors who received numerous scholarships made available to them through local groups.
The first award to be presented went to Cody Wilson for his outstanding attendance through high school.
Also highlighted were the Whitko Class of 2022 Valedictorian and Salutatorian Shoshana Keim and Danielle Schuman.
In acknowledgement for their academic achievement, these students also received other scholarships throughout the evening.
Keim was also a recipient of the Beacon Credit Union Scholarship, B.V. and Flossie Widney Memorial Scholarship, SRC Scholarship, Whitko Scholarship Fund, Fred and Nedra Beebe Scholarship Endowment, Felipe A and Azucena F. Lopez Memorial Scholarship and Pierceton Chamber of Commerce Scholarship.
Schuman received monies from the Whitko Scholarship Fund, as well as the Larwill Lions SCholarship and Donald Love Scholarship.
Still other students were the recipients of Whitko Athletic Awards. Guinny Garr was given the Ted Eugene & Mary Alice Long Award. Garr was also one of the recipients of the Whitko Scholarship Fund.
Jackson Hollenbaugh received the Ed Pequignot Athletic Award. Hollenbaugh was also the recipient of several other scholarships including the HANDS Scholarship, CWA Scholarship, Walter & Ella Shoop Memorial Scholarship, B.V. and Flossie Widney Scholarship, Daniel D. and Martha J. Rock Memorial Scholarship, Whitko Scholarship Fund and South Whitley Community Facilities Scholarship.
Ryan Brown received the Mick Bishop Athletic Award. Brown also received the National Merits Scholarship and was the Lilly Endowment Scholarship recipient of Kosckiusko County.
Other scholarships and this year’s recipients were:
- National Merit Scholarship: Ryan Brown
- HANDS Scholarship: Jackson Hollenbaugh
- Mark Gradeless Memorial Welding Scholarship: Hunter Hendrickson
- CWA Scholarship: Austin Allen and Jackson Hollenbaugh
- Justin Hostetler Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Black, Alexis Funnell, Katie Sharp
- Carl & Edythe Sands Family Scholarship: Willow Deneve
- Whitley County Extension Homemakers FACS Achievement Award: Gabrielle Wilson
- LuAnn Warner Memorial Scholarship: Alexis Funnell
- South Whitley-Cleveland Township Fire Department Scholarship: Kaitlin Anderson and Hailey Arnold
- Beacon Credit Union Scholarship: Morgan Dyck and Shoshana Keim
- WCTA Scholarship: Willow Deneve
- Walter & Ella Shoop Memorial Scholarship: Hailey Arnold, Morgan Dyck, Alexis Funnell, Jackson Hollenbaugh
- B.V. and Flossie Widney Memorial Scholarship: Kylie Fugett, Alexis Funnell, Jackson Hollenbaugh, Shoshana Keim
- Daniel D. and Martha J. Rock Memorial Scholarship: Hailey Arnold, Jackson Hollenbaugh
- Gene C. Carter Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Dyck
- Jessica Mossburg Fund: Melaina Fugate
- Johnathon Lewis Simmons Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Black
- Manufacturing Your Future: Dylan Black
- Robert and Grace Karst R.N. Scholarship: Melaina Fugate
- Senator Harold “Potch” Wheeler Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Sharp
- SRC Scholarship: Shoshana Keim
- Whitley County Korean War Veterans Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Sharp
- Delta Theta Tau Scholarship: Claire Brandenburg
- Whitko Scholarship Fund: Austin Allen, Kaitlin Anderson, Hailey Arnold, Dylan Black, Reese Bradford, Claire Brandenburg, Morgan Dyck, Kylie Fugett, Alexis Funnell, Guinevere Garr, Jackson Hollenbaugh, Shoshana Keim, Endymion Love, Danielle Schuman, Katie Sharp, Lily Spurlin, Jaycie Thomas, Robert Werstler
- Fred and Nedra Beebe Scholarship Endowment: Alexis Funnell, Shoshana Keim
- Helen and Carl Berkey Educational Endowment: Morgan Dyck
- Edward and Huldah Brandenburg Scholarship Endowment: Morgan Dyck
- Camelot Scholarship Fund: Morgan Dyck
- Deborah M. Cooley Memorial Scholarship: Morgan Dyck
- Gill Family Charitable Endowment Veterinary Scholarships: Alexis Funnell
- Lilly Endowment of Kosciusko County: Ryan Brown
- Felipe A. and Azucena F. Lopez Memorial Scholarship Fund: Shoshana Keim
- Selma McKrill Brown Educational Fund: Morgan Dyck
- Rob Morton Scholarship Fund: Morgan Dyck
- Marcia and Homer Ousley, Jr. Fund: Morgan Dyck
- South Whitley Community Facilities Scholarship: Claire Brandenburg and Jackson Hollenbaugh
- Tenney Family Scholarship: Austin Allen
- Pierceton Chamber of Commerce Scholarship: Shoshana Keim, Jaycie Thomas
- DeMoney-Grime Life Science Scholarship: Morgan Dyck
- Larwill Lions Club Scholarship: Kylie Fugett, Danielle Schuman
- Tri Kappa Chapter Scholarship: Morgan Dyck
- Daniel E. Bolinger Memorial Scholarship: Dylan Black
- Donald Love Scholarship: Danielle Schuman
- Ernie Lee Wallen Scholarship: Dalton Ousley, Jacob Westerburg
- Charles Wolf Scholarship: Morgan Dyck
