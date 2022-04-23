The Whitko Jr./Sr. High School has announced the 2022 valedication and salutatorian for the graduation class.
Valedictorian this year is Shoshana Sakara Keim, of Warsaw. She is the child of Bryan and Connie Keim.
High school activities Keim took part in included dance lessons at Lee Anne Steward Dance School, she was the Boys Tennis Manager, a member of National Honor Society and Vice-President of FFA.
Shoshana plans to attend Purdue University to study biochemistry.
Salutatorian for the Class of 2022 is Danielle Joy Schuman, of Columbia City. She is the daughter of Priscilla and the late Keith Schuman.
Activities in high school included 4-H, archery, tennis, Whitko Gospel Choir, National Honor Society, STEM, Student Council and Kid’s Connect.
Danielle is building a photography business, and plans to attend Grace College to study accounting.
Whitko’s graduation ceremony will be June 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the gymnasium.
