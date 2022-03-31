COLUMBIA CITY — Around 400 Whitley County first graders attended the annual Ag Day at the 4-H Center on Thursday, March 3 which is hosted by the Whitley County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Whitley County Farm Bureau, Inc., and the Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service. This event wouldn’t be possible without all the work and help from the FFA Chapter from the Columbia City High School.
The first graders got to see a wide variety of farm animals and learned what products come from what animals that we use in our daily lives. There were nine different stops that were set up under the 4-H Center’s roof for the first-grade students from Mary Raber, Northern Heights, Coesse, Little Tuttle, South Whitley, and Churubusco to see. The students got a chance to visit each stop, ask questions and had an opportunity to pet the animals.
“This is something that we really enjoy doing for the first graders” said Nadean Lamle, Office Manager for the Whitley SWCD. “Many of these children have never had the opportunity to be close to a farm animal. We try to remind the students, chaperones, and teachers that if it wasn’t for the farmer, their parents wouldn’t be able to buy many of the products that we take for granted in our everyday lives. A farmer somewhere had to raise the foods that we eat every day.
The Columbia City FFA Chapter supplied speakers for eight of the nine stops and all the animals. Plus, the FFA Chapter supplied the tour guides to help the teachers with the students and to guide them from stop to stop.
Jake Reiff brought young feeder pigs to share with the first graders. Jake Reiff explained the notches that are cut into the baby pig’s ears are for identification of the baby pig in relationship with its litter. He explained that when the pigs are finished out or grown, they will be used for food products such as ham, bacon, sausage, and pork chops.
Jackie Jubinville talked about the chickens the school had brought to the event. Jackie explained that some of the chickens were bred to be layers so we will have eggs, and others were bred for their meat for us to eat.
Makenzie Hoskins handled the rabbit stop. She explained that rabbits make excellent pets. When they are content and relaxed, they can purr like a cat. Their average life span is between 8 to 10 years. They are plant eaters or herbivores. Rabbits can clean or groom themselves.
Ferrell Farms brought two lambs to share with the first graders. Hayley Puckett explained that we use the wool from sheep for clothing, blankets, slippers and other items. We also eat the meat from sheep.
Jackson Geiger brought two of his goats to Ag Day. Jackson explained that there are several different kinds of goats such as milk goats or meat goats. These were meat goat. Raising goats is becoming a popular thing since there is a large demand for goat milk for drinking and for cheese. And more people are eating goat meat than ever before because it is very lean.
Jon Reiff brought feeder heifers to share with the first graders. The heifer might be a 4-H project this summer at the fair. Jon talked about when the calf is fully grown or fed out, they will become the hamburger or steaks on our dinner tables. He also explained how to care for your calf.
Kennedy St George Saggars brought her horse “Kai” to show the first graders. Mayleigh Robertson talked about how to groom the horse and the halters that are used to lead them. She explained what horses eat. Kennedy talked about the saddle that is used to ride a horse. The first graders enjoyed looking at and petting “Kai” and she enjoyed the attention the children gave her.
Pam Ousley represented Indiana Farm Bureau Inc – Advocating for Agriculture. They explained how many farmers it takes to make a pizza. Someone must raise the wheat to make the dough, tomatoes to make the sauce, cows to make the cheese, corn, and hay to feed the cow, onions and peppers that go on the pizza. Plus, all the jobs farming provides for workers such as building the tractors, combines, planters, mowers, tires for all the equipment and carpenters to build the barns, grain storage and feeders.
More’s Farm Store furnished two tractors for the event. Sam Mullett and Andrew Hill handled the tractor stop. They explained several different jobs people use tractors to perform. They pointed out some of the things you need to do to be safe on and around tractors. Andrew Hill also brought a four-wheeler to Ag Day and discussed the importance of wearing a helmet when riding one. This is one of the first graders’ favorite stops, they like the opportunity to sit on a tractor.
Hope Lang, Sarah Landers, Bayley Smith, Lorin Miller, Hunter Wood, Lauren Rouch, Noah Haselby, Hannah Quinn, and Emily Baldwin were guides to assist the teachers and first graders from stop to stop during the day.
At the end of the day, each first grader was given a coloring book to take back to their school. This year’s coloring book explains many of the things about pigs and how they are raised and the produce we get from pigs.
