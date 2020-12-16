INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 6,283 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 440,850 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
A total of 6,781 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 125 from the previous day. Another 320 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,461,562 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,446,551 on Tuesday. A total of 5,050,163 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Whitley County figures:
- Positive: 2,123
- Deaths:17
- Total tested: 10,131
