INDIANAPOLIS — Communities in Senate District 17 will receive more than $3.5 million to improve roads and bridges through the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG), said State Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington).
The CCMG, established by the Indiana General Assembly in 2016, aims to advance community infrastructure projects, strengthen local transportation networks and improve Indiana’s roads and bridges. Since its enactment, the program has awarded more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects.
In Senate District 17, the following communities received grants:
- Grant County received $350,000
- Huntington received $912,179.50
- Huntington County received $652,189.33
- North Manchester received $18,609.90
- Wabash received $264,426.50
- Wabash County received $505,290.65
- Whitley County received $806,557.50
“This grant program is an excellent opportunity to improve our infrastructure in a way that helps attract employers to small-town communities,” Zay said. “It is important for the future of our state to maintain and improve roads and bridges, and I encourage our local leaders to continue applying for these grants.”
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million annually when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations fewer than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations fewer than 10,000 receive a 75/25 match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50/50 match.
The CCMG offers two rounds of applications each year, with the next call for applications occurring in July of 2022.
