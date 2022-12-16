COLUMBIA CITY — After a couple of hours of deliberation, a Whitley County Circuit Court jury came back with a guilty verdict Dec. 15 in the murder trial of Robert T. Drake.
The jury found Drake guilty of murder in the death of Curtis Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne, in the three-day trial.
Drake, 29, of Fort Wayne, now faces a potential sentence of 45-65 years, and is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 17.
On March 14 of this year, State Trooper Eric Egbert reported he was traveling home for lunch on County Road 700 in Whitley County, where he saw what he believed was a pile of trash along the side of the road. He returned the same way, and upon closer inspection found the body of Thomas in the ditch. Police secured the scene, and an autopsy verified that Thomas had been shot in the chest in close range.
According to court testimony, security footage showed Thomas was on a city bus that morning. Facebook messages added evidence that Thomas had been in communication with a woman known as “Iris,” who police investigators said was later revealed to be Ashlynn B. McClain, 20, of Fort Wayne. McClain agreed to testify against Drake in exchange for her testimony not affecting her case on a charge of aiding in murder. That case is still pending. Testimony at the trial, along with those messages, showed McClain and Thomas had arranged to meet at the Regency Inn, located off West Coliseum Boulevard in Fort Wayne to “cuddle.”
At around 11:15 a.m. the two were picked up from the Regency by Mia Griffin, 35, of Fort Wayne, as verified in testimony given by Griffin. She, too, faces a charge of aiding in murder and her case is still pending, but Griffin agreed to testify in this case. The vehicle then traveled to the nearby Marathon gas station to pick up Drake. Investigators in the case testified they corroborated this testimony from McClain and Griffin using cell phone tracking of Thomas’ and McClain’s phones and Thomas’ email account. It was while in the vehicle that Thomas was shot, as shared in witness testimony.
Further testimony from McClain and Griffin said Drake is the one who shot Thomas, and afterward Drake ordered to be driven somewhere “in the middle of nowhere,” and the car traveled to Whitley County where the body was removed from the vehicle. Drake, McClain and Griffin then returned to Griffin’s apartment in Fort Wayne. Police verified this timeline with video footage showing the three arriving at the apartment by 12:20 p.m. the day of the murder.
According to multiple testimonies in the trial, the reason for Thomas’ death was because he had broken the windshield on the car of Drake’s friend.
“Street justice for the tiniest of slights – a smashed window,” prosecuting attorney D.J. Sigler told the jury.
Forensic scientists reported they were able to identify the gun used in the murder, but acknowledged Drake’s fingerprints were not identified on the weapon. The weapon was found at Drake’s uncle’s home in Cass County, where Drake was arrested and interviewed by State Police on March 18, four days after the murder.
“How could it have come from Fort Wayne if Drake didn’t take it to him,” questioned Sigler. “It could only have come from one place.”
Defense attorney Anthony Churchward conceded physical evidence verified the gun used but challenged the witness testimony used to link Drake to the case.
He argued the witnesses brought to the trial, who were attached to the case, lacked consistency in the information they shared between the different interviews they gave to police and attorneys between March and the trial itself.
“You cannot believe all at the same time,” Churchward argued, asking the jury to consider the credibility of those civilian witnesses.
“There are no angels in a plot hatched in hell,” countered Sigler in his rebuttal. “These (witnesses) are only half of the story,” with Sigler arguing that physical evidence supported the timeline of events shared in those testimonies.
“Life is a fragile thing. We hold it like spun glass sometimes because it is precious,” Sigler said. “Sometimes that glass is shattered. A heart is a fragile thing too. Drake smashed that glass, he smashed that heart and killed (Thomas) for nothing more than a broken windshield.”
