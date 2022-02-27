CEDARVILLE, OH — The following students were named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University for Fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
- David Kyler, of Columbia City,majoring in Marketing,
- Alicia Ochoa, of Pierceton, majoring in History,
Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 4,715 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.
