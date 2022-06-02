COLUMBIA CITY — Available this summer, Teen Court of Whitley County will be available for first time (youth) offenders. This program holds young people accountable for their actions, while giving them an opportunity to learn from their mistakes. Teen Court has been available in Huntington County since 1997.
Beginning in July, Teen Court of Whitley County will be held every fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Peabody Public Library.
Teen Court Coordinator Taylor Lesh is excited to offer this program in Whitley County.
"This program is for first time offenders," Lesh said. "They (teen offenders) can't have any prior criminal offenses and the referrals will come from probation and schools."
Youth Services Bureau of Huntington County Executive Direction Jan Williams said the Teen Court of Whitley County program could have referrals from a school (youth) violation, possibly drinking alcohol or vaping for youth ages between 12 and 17-year olds.
"Once I get their (youth) referral, I will send the youth a letter giving them a certain date to call me to set up an intake," Lesh said. "At the intake, the youth and parents are provided all of the information pertaining to the program and all paperwork is completed."
Williams said parents are required to be at the (youth) intake as well as the court hearing.
Offenses could range from a youth getting into a fight at school to getting caught drinking at a party. Youth then have to go to Teen Court for their sentencing. All youth are "sentenced" to Community Give Back. The amount of hours they get can vary from five to 40 hours with 90 days to complete all requirements including Community Give Back Hours.
"It (Teen Court) is a fantastic program that holds kids accountable and provides youth with resources to change circumstances," Williams said. "Local attorneys will act as a Teen Court judge and we have three or four attorneys showing an interest in this...what we really need now are youth volunteers from 12 to 17-years."
To become a volunteer for this program, the following applies: volunteers are youth between the ages of 12 to 17 years-old and a volunteer application needs to be filled out and an interview completed.
All of the volunteers will receive training on the Teen Court process. Once this is done, the youth volunteer can receive additional training if they want to serve as the defense or prosecuting attorneys. To obtain an application, contact Taylor Lesh at t.lesh@ysbofhuntingtonco or visit
For more information on the program, or to sign up to be a volunteer, contact Lesh at 260-356-9681 or email t.lesh@ysbofhuntingtonco.org
