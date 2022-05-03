All precincts reported by 8 p.m. May 3, 2022
Primary Election Day results are in and as follows:
In the Republican race:
Whitley County Sheriff:
- Jason Spencer – 62.86%
- Thor Hodges – 34.89%
- George Peppas – 2.25%
Whitley County Commissioner District 2:
- Rob Schuman – 48.87 %
- Nicki Venable – 35.31%
- Tim Kumfer – 15.81%
United States Senator:
- Todd Young – 100%
United States Representative District 3:
- Jim Banks – 100%
State Representative District 18:
- David Abbott – 100%
State Representative District 83:
- Chris Judy – 100%
Circuit Court Judge:
- Matthew Rentschler – 100%
Superior Court Judge:
- Doug Fahl – 100%
Prosecuting Attorney:
- Daniel J. Sigler Jr. – 100%
Circuit Court Clerk:
- Cindy Doolittle – 100%
County Auditor:
- Tiffany Deakins – 100%
County Recorder:
- Rosemary Brown – 100%
County Assessor:
- Kimberly Erdly – 100%
County Council District 1:
- John Barrett – 100%
County Council District 2:
- Kim Wheeler – 100%
County Council District 3:
- Nick Brewer – 100%
County Council District 4:
- Thomas L. Warner – 100%
Cleveland Township Trustee:
- James Yeager – 100%
Cleveland Township Board (3):
- Judy Earnhart – 29.41%
- Craig Jordan - 28.71%
- Lana Secrist - 23. 65%
- Jorell Tucker – 18.24%
Columbia Township Trustee:
- Matthew Minier – 50.54%
- Michael Myers – 49.46%
Columbia Township Board (3):
- Mindy Muchow – 33.43%
- Matt Boyd – 33.37%
- Brandon Smith – 33.2%
Etna Troy Township Trustee:
- Elaine Western – 100 %
Etna Township Board (3):
- Wesley Wolfe - 28.94%
- Melena Wheeler - 22.42%
- David Heckman – 20.11%
- George Dockery – 14.81%
- Andrea Hedington – 13.72%
Jefferson Township Trustee:
- Chad Nix – 100%
Jefferson Township Board:
- John Plant – 100%
Richland Township Trustee:
- Cory Patrick – 100%
Richland Township Board (3):
- Steven Hoopingarner – 34.7%
- Monte Wilkinson - 32.97%
- Billy Maddox – 32.33%
Smith Township Trustee:
- Marcus Gatton – 54.76%
- Don Amber – 45.24%
Smith Township Board (3):
- Kathy Shively – 37.02%
- Barbara Boggs – 31.7%
- Max Zimmerman Jr. – 31.28%
Thorncreek Township Trustee:
- Bill Brice – 100%
Thorncreek Township Board (3):
- Ryan Geiger – 32.97%
- Adam Hurley – 27.42%
- Joy Bennett – 23.11%
- Damien Stafford – 16.49%
Union Township Trustee:
- Brandon Forrester – 100%
Union Township Board (3):
- Todd Kyler – 34.99%
- Frank E. Johnson – 33.03%
- Chad Radke - 31.98%
Washington Township Trustee:
- Kevin Bollinger – 100%
Washington Township Board:
- Ryan Walter – 100%
Republican State Convention Delegate (14):
- Ryan Daniel – 6.89%
- Denice Spencer – 6.78%
- Chad Banks – 6.91%
- Jon Myers – 6.1%
- Nicki Venable – 5.67%
- Jeff Ott – 5.89%
- Matt Boyd – 5.57%
- Joan Western – 5.35%
- Ed Banks – 5.14%
- Linda Zimmerman – 5.08%
- Lisa Neely – 4.89%
- Karen Western – 4.8%
- Theresa Green Baysinger – 4.4%
- Max Zimmerman Jr. – 4.58%
- Caleb Wakeman – 4%
- Trudy Lipply – 3.8%
- Damien Stafford – 3.84%
- John Bonebrake – 3.54%
- James Shortgen – 3.69%
- Lee Baatz – 3.08%
In the Democrat race:
United States Senator:
- Thomas McDermott Jr. – 100%
United States Representative District 3:
- Gary Snyder – 60.88%
- Aaron Calkins – 22.8%
- Phillip Beachy – 16.32%
Whitley County Commissioner District 2:
- Isaac Beam – 100%
Columbia Township Board:
- Margaret Malcolm – 100%
Jefferson Township Board (3):
- Mike Hinen – 54.72%
- Lorie Plant – 45.28%
Smith Township Trustee:
- Vivian Sade – 100%
Washington Township Board:
- John Hilligoss – 100%
The full report (including absentee vote results) can be found on the Whitley County Government website https://www.whitleygov.com/.
