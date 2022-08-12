Northeast Indiana began its celebration of Local Food Week July 29. It concluded Aug. 7, and along the way made a few stops in Whitley County.
It was put on by the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, an organization created to “promote local food culture in the region and support local food entrepreneurship.”
Families, community members, and others had the opportunity to stop at various local farms and businesses to discuss sustainable practices and better undersand where our food comes from.
One of those stops was to Esterline Farms in rural South Whitley.
There is quite a bit of history on the farm, as one of its owners, Jennifer Esterline, explained in the tour. She is an advocate of the Farm to Fork movement, having helped create the program in California. For the Esterline farm, this is helped by the many rabbits it keeps. Rabbit manure is used with worms to make compost. It is completely sustainable and natural with no chemicals, a message translated to all aspects of the farm. There are other inhabitants on the farm as well including chickens and goats.
Another stop was Lunar Infusions Kombucha, a new business in South Whitley.
The craft beverage store is owned by Sarah Trombley. In her tour she explained the process of creating kombucha, a carbonated and fermented tea with beneficial probiotics known to aid digestion and immunity. Her store offers several flavors to taste on tap that is available for purchase, as well as some food products such as kimchi and sauerkraut.
Eel River Bison Ranch, located in rural South Whitley, offered its own tours. This tour allowed the public to see the farm, converted for events, as well as the animals it raises and the many ways they can be used.
Saturday, Aug. 6, saw the grand opening of Rowdy Rooster Artisan Meats in Churubusco. Music was provided by Garry Jones and the event included samples of the charcuterie that will be offered, as well as brews from the Hop River Brewing Company and Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery and Meadery.
These stops are all ways to show how agritourism is growing in our region, while promoting its local farmers and businesses.
