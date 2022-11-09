COLUMBIA CITY — Though the wind was strong, it did not stop the county from remembering its history Saturday, Nov. 5. It was in Union Township where history enthusiasts and members of area Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution and others gathered for the 242nd anniversary of a Revolutionary War battle which took place in Whitley County. It was in November of 1780 when Col. Augustin de la Balme and his forces met Miami Chief Little Turtle and his men on the battlefield. A marker now stands where the battle took place, and this is where the ceremony occurred. Some speeches were made, including Charlotte Blair, of the Augustin de la Balme Chapter.
She shared words from when the monument was first established in the 1930s. It was then they said, “Let us each year enshrine this sacred place, our very soil, enriched by blood and enobled by the struggle of the valiant soldiers who died here.” Blair added, “I bid you close your eyes and visualize the forms of la Balme and his group encamped about you in the still of the night. Can you see them? Then imagine the surrounding army of Little Turtle and his men and the battle that would ensue... And so it is today, 242 years later, that we remember, we reflect and we recognize ourselves and honor the sacrifice, the strength and the vision of all those who are a part of the struggle for our freedom and independence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.