COLUMBIA CITY — Local business men and women, legislators and leaders in the community gathered Monday, Nov. 7 to celebrate Whitley County.
It was part of the Whitley County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center’s annual dinner, which took place at The Van Buren Center in Columbia City.
This year’s event was titled, “Whitley County Shines,” and focused on the people and reasons that make Whitley County a thriving community.
“We gather here to celebrate everything great about Whitley County,” said Chamber Director Jennifer Esterline.
The evening began with dinner, provided by Chamber member Ledgeview Brewing Company and Smokehouse. Gluten-free desserts for the evening were provided by another Chamber business, Moo-Over. Drinks were served by Ledgeview and E Brewing Company.
Following dinner, U.S. Congressman Jim Banks addressed the community members gathered for the evening. In his speech he gave insights and humorous stories from the last six years in Congress. He also acknowledged the work currently being done, and the issues facing the nation.
But Congressman Banks also said he hasn’t lost sight of where he comes from and Whitley County.
“I love coming from Columbia City. I love calling Columbia City my hometown,” he said. “I never forget where I come from. I have a picture of Thomas Riley Marshall throwing the first pitch at a baseball game hanging on a wall in my office in Washington D.C. I’ve got a picture of the courthouse that stares at me from my desk in my private office in Washington D.C. I hope all of you will come to my office and see that Columbia City is close to my heart as I represent you. From the bottom of my heart thank you for giving me the opportunity, whether you vote for me or not, to go to Washington and represent Columbia City and Northeast Indiana as your Congressman.”
Esterline took time to recognize the Chamber Board – Gary Parrett, Brandon Ferrell, Kasey Shirey, Jon South, JoAnn Bird, Dawn Boyd, Nick Brewer, Scott Duffitt, Chris Todd, Jeff Slater and Scott Allison.
“If it wasn’t for these people I wouldn’t be here,” said Esterline. “They had faith in me. They’ve given me mentorship. They’ve given me a passion for this county and I appreciate everything they have done for me.”
This year is Esterline’s first year as director of the Chamber, having taken on the role in February of this year.
“I came into this as a business owner. I’m originally from the West Coast, and I stepped into this position at the end of February. I’ve had incredible mentors, especially the Kosciusko County Chamber. They’ve been there from day one,” she said. “I have a love for local food, local business, small business here in our own county. I am now in a whole new realm of being your advocate and speaker, and I love everything about Columbia City and Whitley County.”
The Chamber also recognized its many new members this year including Hoosier Pattern, Cochran Hauling, Lunar Infusions Kombucha, Sigma Merchant Solutions, Inspired Aim LLC, 9GB Tech, E Brewing Company, Bravery Branding “YOU,” Sugar Creek Meats & Treats, Culver’s, The Kitchen, Old Settlers Day Association, Meant for Lore Life Coaching, Youth for Christ, The Shops at the Sanctuary, Pathfinder Services, Mercury Broadband, Leeward Renewable Energy, Jesse Gordon Design, Trademark Title, Bowers Repair and Towing, Allison & Associates Insurance, Country Roads Coffee, Tri Lakes Merchant Services and Ledgeview Brewery and Smokehouse.
Something unique to Whitley County is that 70 percent of businesses are women-owned.
“This is something I found incredibly remarkable for such a small town,” remarked Esterline. “These achievements celebrate the women who have been successful in their businesses, careers, contribute to the community and serve as examples to others.”
Several Whitley County women in business were highlighted, along with the work they have done for Whitley County. Among those were Krissy Ropp (Ol’ Hitchin Post); Niki Anderson (Andy’s Car Wash); Denise Hearld (Van Buren Event Center); Kim Shear (Pickles Cafe); Dr. Angela Cotter and Dr. Ingrid McClain (Columbia City Optometry); Ashley Buckles (Mayor’s Assistant); The Ferrell Group Team of Jennifer Johnson, Lauren South, Bella Reed and Kristin Sheckler; Heather Parrett (Big G’s); Nila Duffitt (Duffitt & Associates LLC); Jody Klopfenstein and Deb Roy (Crossroads Bank); Kelly Inns (Leeward Renewable Energy); Avery Sparks (Bravery Branding); Rachael Hartman (The Post & Mail); Jennifer Middleton (SK Love Boutique and Sun Kiss Tanning); Olivia Hinen (State Farm); Julie Hurd (Moo-Over); Kayla Wigent (Re/Max Integrity); JoAnn Bird (Running Around Screen Printing); Abby McLaren (Ledgeview Brewing Company); Braya Clouse (Unique in Him); Sarah Trombley (Lunar Infusions Kombucha); Jocelyn Clouse (Country Roads Coffee); Jennifer Krider and Katelyn Morgan (The Kitchen); Michelle Slavicek (Vintage Blessed); Retta Yoder (Shops at the Sanctuary); and the LT Real Estate Group Team of Tina Houser, Leanne Facer, Esther Smith, Atalie Honaker, Sara Belcher, Kim Whitsel, Heather Sanders, Jessica White and Becca Laux.
Esterline concluded the evening by evening by thanking the community for its years of support and for the many years to come.
