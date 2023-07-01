COLUMBIA CITY — “Barns represent the heart of America, and the old ones are bleeding. So many barns, so little time.” This is a quote by artist Robert Kroeger, found on his website (barnart.weebly.com) that details a project that has covered several years and multiple locations.
Kroeger was born and raised in Ohio, and developed a love of art at a young age. His father worked as a commercial artist, and Kroeger said he was fascinated by his father’s oils.
Kroeger grew up to have a 30-year dentist practice and served four years in the Navy. Always having an interest in art, he took particular notice of old barns he had seen scattered around Ohio. Each of these have their own history and beauty, but over time many have been lost. As an effort to preserve these memories he began to paint the barns of particular note, using oils to capture the shadows and depth layered in each landscape.
Kroeger attaches a written essay detailing information about each barn he paints, its owners or the details that stand out to him. Also special to each piece of art are its frames, which are made out of old barnwood and put together by Kroeger.
His project, which began in 2012, led him to painting at least one barn in each county of Ohio. Kroeger later branched out to other states such as Florida, Gerogia, Idaho, Kentuck, Maine, Massachusets, Montana and Wyoming. For several years he has come to Whitley County to paint its many historical barns.
Assisting Kroeger in locating these barns, getting in touch with its owners and more is Ron Myer, who leads the Whitley County Ag Museum.
Kroeger offers these paintings back to the community through a Barn Painting Auction, which takes place during the Whitley County 4-H Fair. Proceeds from the auction go back to the ag museum, its programs and more.
This year’s auction will take place Saturday, July 15 at 1 p.m. in the ag museum. Money raised from the auction will be used to purchase new technology to add more interactive elements in the museum using smartphone applications and kiosks.
There are 12 barn paintings up for auction. Two of these and their profits will be fully donated to the museum.
The first is titled “The Wallet.” This one is actually located at Castle Knoll Farms, not far from French Lick, Indiana. In his essay, Kroeger said he first spotted this old dairy barn in 2016. This barn is located on a farm owned by Edward Ballard in the 1920s. Ballard had become incredibly wealthy thanks to the success of the largest gambling house in town that he owned. He built a string of barns on the 2,100-acre farm. With the crash of 1929, it forced Ballard to sell the property, but it still stands today for tourists to see its exotic inhabitants.
The second is titled “Burd Road II.” It’s one of two barns next to each other Kroeger had come across. Kroeger took particular notice of their weathered red paint. It was missing a few boards, but carried a charm Kroeger said he wanted to preserve before they would fade away. He painted two vantage points, each he said offered a different perspective and composition to be appreciated.
