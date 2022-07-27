COLUMBIA CITY – BABE of Whitley County, a non-profit organization that provides resources and a community for Whitley County families, raised more than $8,000 in its annual Cutest Kid Contest.
The contest included six age categories for children, newborns through age six and one grand prize winner. This online contest and fundraiser allowed families to upload a photo of their child, and then ask friends and families to vote for one dollar per vote.
According to Executive Director Laura Tucker, since switching to an online contest, this has become one of BABE’s most successful fundraising events in the past two years. Before 2020, this contest included in-person voting only at the Whitley County 4-H Fair.
“The online voting makes it so easy for families to participate. Once you’ve entered your child, you can easily share the voting link to social media,” said Tucker. “It also helps us get more exposure to families in Whitley County so they’ll become familiar with the services we provide,” Tucker added.
The winners of the 2022 Cutest Kid Contest by BABE of Whitley County are as follows:
The grand prize winner of the 2022 BABE’s Cutest Kid Contest is Collins, entered by Lindsay Hinen. Collins will receive 100 diapers, a $100 Target gift card, a one-hour photo session, five BABE coupons, a $20 Dairy Queen gift card and a special trophy.
The 0 — 1 year old category winner is Jaxson, entered by Todd Roller. The runner-up is Clare, entered by Laura Leffler.
The 1 — 2 years old category winner is Collins, entered by Lindsay Hinen. The runner-up is Charlie, entered by Bridget Moore.
The 2 — 3 years old category winner is Eloise, entered by Kaitlyn Sparkman. The runner-up is Levi, entered by Hilary DuRan.
The 3 — 4 years old category winner is Lukas, entered by Caitlyn Shepherd. The runner-up is Jesse, entered by Amy Johnston.
The 4 — 5 years old category winner is Hayden, entered by Caitlyn Shepherd. The runner-up is Annabelle, entered by Megan Bridegam.
The 5 — 6 years old category winner is Jaxon, entered by Alicia Clark. The runner-up is Jordan, entered by Amber Wenhart.
To learn more about the services provided by BABE of Whitley County, please visit babewc.org. You can also visit BABE on Wednesdays and Thursdays from Noon – 5:30pm at 533 N. Line Street in Columbia City.
BABE of Whitley County is a non-profit organization in Whitley County that serves over 1,200 people. BABE provides quality incentives to parents who participate in preventive and prenatal care, including parenting, educational and nutritional classes to promote a healthy pregnancy, healthy birth outcomes, and early childhood development. In exchange for participating in preventive and prenatal care, participants are given a BABE Coupon that can be used to “purchase” diapers, wipes, clothes, strollers, and more at BABE’s store located on Line Street in Columbia City. BABE also hosts various mom groups and activities, and programs to support the families who need it most. Learn more at www.babewc.org.
