FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Three children and a woman were found slain in a Fort Wayne home Wednesday morning, and police asked for the public's help finding a man they considered armed and dangerous.
Police said the 21-year-old man was linked to the slayings and was driving a stolen pickup truck.
Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb called the scene in the home "gruesome."
"When you have murdered children, it's going to be gruesome," Webb said.
Authorities said the children were very young, WPTA-TV reported. The slayings likely occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, they said.
