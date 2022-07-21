The Youth Services Bureau (YSB) was established in 1987 to meet the needs of Huntington County youth and their families. Through many local partnerships, YSB is celebrating 35 years of services.

“The need for services such as Safe Place (crisis intervention), suicide prevention and family support services are not exclusive to Huntington County,” stated Jan Williams, Executive Director. Youth serving organizations and departments in Wabash and Whitley Counties reached out to the YSB of Huntington County to seek programs such as Safe Place, suicide prevention, Gear Up and education for their communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.