The Youth Services Bureau (YSB) was established in 1987 to meet the needs of Huntington County youth and their families. Through many local partnerships, YSB is celebrating 35 years of services.
“The need for services such as Safe Place (crisis intervention), suicide prevention and family support services are not exclusive to Huntington County,” stated Jan Williams, Executive Director. Youth serving organizations and departments in Wabash and Whitley Counties reached out to the YSB of Huntington County to seek programs such as Safe Place, suicide prevention, Gear Up and education for their communities.
The agency prides itself on not only community collaborations such as the Teen Suicide Prevention Task Force, but regional and statewide initiatives as well. The agency is an active member in the Anti-Trafficking Network of Northeast Indiana, the Indiana Suicide Prevention Coalition and a board member of the Indiana Youth Services Association.
Upon the YSB’s 35 year of service, what will the next chapter be for the YSB? One of their future goals includes the implementations of a LOSS (Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors). This is a countywide, multi-disciplinary response to an unexpected death. The Teen Suicide Task Force will become the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Huntington County. This change will better denote the expanded outreach of suicide prevention efforts already being done and include any future initiatives.
The YSB began providing Teen Court in Whitley County on July 1, 2022. Teen Court is an alternative justice program geared at first time juvenile offenders. The agency is working with the JDAI (Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiatives) in all three counted to look at ways to provide preventative services services through county specific assessments.
The On Your Way Up program’s focus has been streamline to safety items, such as car seats, safety gates, door locks etc. The agency continues to be a nationally recognized Fitting Station for child restraints inspections and reduced seat distribution.
The agency’s mission is to provide "quality, comprehensive, empowering programs and services to assist youth and families as they encounter challenges associate with childhood, adolescent and early adulthood." The mission remains true today, as the agency continuously assesses the needs within the community and the effectiveness of the programs offered.
The agency will be hosting a Chambers After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at the YSB office located at 1344 Maple Drive. The hours will be from 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. This will be a time to celebrate 35 years of serving Huntington County youth and families.
