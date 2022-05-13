Every 11 minutes in the U,S., a person dies by suicide. Small communities, like Whitley County, are not immune to this staggering statistic.
“Suicide is the most preventable cause of death in the United States, however, so many people do not know the warning signs or know how to ask the hard questions,” said Jan Williams, QPR instructor.
The Youth Services Bureau of Huntington County with the generous financial support from the United Way of Whitley & Kosciusko Counties’ ER12 grant can provide suicide prevention education for adults and youth at no cost.
“QPR, (Question, Persuade, Refer) is a two-hour training for adults (or older youth) that provide the warning signs, risk factors and appropriate action steps when talking with a person who may be having suicidal thoughts or ideations,” said Williams. Life Lines provides similar information for middle school and high school age youth.
The classes can be held at an individual church, organization, etc. or a community meeting can be scheduled in Whitley County based on the location of the participants. To schedule a training or to sign up for a class contact the Youth Services Bureau at adm@ysbofhuntingtonco.org or call the office at 260-356-9681
