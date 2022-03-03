HUNTINGTON –The Columbia City Eagles had an early exit from the 4A State Tournament as FW South routed the Eagles 78-39 on Tuesday night at North Arena in Huntington.
Columbia City struggled with the Archers’ pressure throughout the game, giving up 28 points on 17 turnovers and giving up 19 second chance points and along with a robust 64 percent shooting performance from the floor and giving the Eagles limited offensive opportunities. It spelled a tough night for the Eagles.
Columbia City got the early jump as Andrew Hedrick hit two field goals in the paint and the Eagles led 4-0.
Then South Side came back with the next five points as Ashton Johnson hit a three-pointer and that was followed by Lamontrelle Manning hitting from the wing, putting the Archers up 5-4.
Andrew Hedrick then drew a foul on the next trip down the floor and converted on two free throws, and Columbia City had what would be their final lead in the game.
South Side’s O’marion Washington hit a three-pointer and that was followed by Jaylen Lattimore getting two in the paint.
Mason Baker got a three-pointer to go and pulled to within 10-9, but the Archers had the next four points as Johnson and Washington added field goals and the lead increased to five points.
Baker then scored a basket from the elbow, but that was countered by Washington cutting through the paint for a layup.
The Eagles got two more free throws from Andrew Hedrick, but the Archers countered quickly as Jerry Thomas scored on a breakaway layup and Seth Mills for the Eagles ended the first quarter with a three-pointer.
The score at the first quarter stop was 20-14 in favor of South Side.
The Archers came out hot to start the second quarter, scoring the first six points on a field goal from Lattimore and two buckets from Derek Ruch and 26-14.
Columbia City stifled the run a bit with Baker hitting a two-pointer and a three-pointer, and sandwiched between was another basket by Ruch for the Archers.
Thomas scored two underneath for South Side and Baker countered with an elbow jumper for the Eagles.
South Side scored the next two baskets by Ruch and Johnson who had a three and that was the beginning of an Archer 13-2 run to close the first half. Johnson scored a two and three while Ruch hit another three. Andrew Hedrick and Mason Baker each hit a free throw for the only Eagle points to interrupt the run by the Archers. The Archer lead ballooned to 43-23 at the intermission.
The two teams traded scores on the first two possessions of the third quarter, with Baker hitting a field goal and a free throw but that was countered by Manning and Thomas for South Side.
Columbia City then went on a 7-0 run with Alex Hedrick scoring his first basket of the game and Baker coming up with a three and a two pointer as the Eagles closed to within 14 points. That would be as close as they would get.
The Archers got the next two baskets by Thomas and Jayden Morris respectively.
Andrew Hedrick stemmed the tide with a jumper from the elbow for the Eagles, but that was countered by a two and three-pointer by Ruch again as he continued his torrid pace.
Kam Hoag scored his only point of the game, hitting one of two from the stripe and the Archers started another run scoring the next three baskets with two from Manning and a score from Washington.
Baker was fouled on a three point attempt at the end of the third quarter and hit two of three free throws to end the quarter. The score was 62-38 after three quarters.
The fourth quarter was an Archer blitz as they outscored the Eagles 16-1 in the final frame, with Johnson tallying two buckets, Morris with two scores, Zemaree Phillips scoring a two-pointer and a three-pointer for his first points of the night and Ruch had the other basket for the Archers. Alex Hedrick scored the lone Eagle point at the Line and Columbia City ended their season with an impressive 17-6 record.
Stats:
FW South: Lattimore 2, Thomas 10, Morris 4, Manning 10, Ruch 20, Phillips 5, Washington 9, Johnson 18.
Columbia City: Baker 19, Mills 3, Andrew Hedrick 13, Alex Hedrick 3, Hoag 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.