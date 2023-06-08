Whitko sophomore Gwen Howard releases her throw in the shot put in the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Finals at Indiana University. Howard had a top mark of 43 feet, 11 3/4 inches and was also 11th in the discus with a throw of 122 feet, 11 inches.
BLOOMINGTON – Whitley County athletes made a good showing at this year’s IHSAA State Track and Field Meet, held this past weekend at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the Indiana University campus.
For the boys, Churubusco scored 12 points to finish 24th in the team standings. Senior Riley Buroff was runner-up in the 400-meter dash (47.22), finishing just behind Plainfield’s Nayyir Newash-Campbell, who set a new state record (46.98).
The Eagles’ 4x400-meter relay team of Buroff, Nick Fleetwood, Wyatt Neiriter and Kam Rinker finished 13th (3:24.13).
Neiriter was also 20th in the 800-meter run (1:58.32). His teammate Evan Palmer was 26th (2:02.07).
For the girls, Whitko’s Gwen Howard made the podium in the shot put, finishing sixth (43-11 3/4). She had a best toss of 122-11 in the discus.
The Wildcats’ Emerson Harper had a best effort of 17-8 in the long jump, which was good for 12th.
Whitko coach Ashley O’Haver said both Wildcat athletes improved over their efforts at last year’s state meet. Harper’s jump last Saturday was a new PR as well as a new school record.
“They both had high expectations,” O’Haver said of Harper and Howard.
Harper is a junior and Howard a sophomore, so both have a chance to return to Bloomington next season.
“They work hard in the weight room and on the track in the offseason. So they’re very disciplined in that especially with how young they are,” O’Haver said. “So we’re very proud of that.”
Getting on the podium will be a goal for Harper next season and a state championship is within reach for Howard, O’Haver said.
Columbia City’s 4x800-meter relay squad of Samantha Lickey, Brooke Sigler, Alana Bonham and Felice Mullinax ran a 9:51.29.
Mullinax also recorded a 2:29:24 in the 800-meter run.
Also on the boys side, Columbia City’s 4x800-meter relay team of Zack Pletcher, Marcus Ridge, Gavin Good and Daniel Mullett finished 27th (8:21.24).
