BLOOMINGTON – Whitley County athletes made a good showing at this year’s IHSAA State Track and Field Meet, held this past weekend at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex on the Indiana University campus.

For the boys, Churubusco scored 12 points to finish 24th in the team standings. Senior Riley Buroff was runner-up in the 400-meter dash (47.22), finishing just behind Plainfield’s Nayyir Newash-Campbell, who set a new state record (46.98).

