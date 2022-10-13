The end of the 2022 regular season arrived for area prep volleyball teams last week, and the IHSAA sectional tournaments beckon next week.
Columbia City finished the regular season 13-14 (4-3 NE8). The Eagles beat Canterbury Monday night, 25-11, 25-14, 25-7, then lost to Leo Tuesday night, 3-0. Columbia City fell to Bellmont Thursday night in the 2022 regular season finale.
The Eagles will be competing in the Class 4A New Haven Sectional and will face 19-11 Huntington North Thursday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. 8-20 New Haven and 7-13 South Side will meet in the other opening round matchup at 7 :30.
The winner of the Columbia City-Huntington North match will face 3-18 Wayne in a semifinal match Saturday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. The winners of the New Haven-South side will face off in the other semifinal at 12:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners will clash for the sectional championship at 6 p.m.
Churubusco, meanwhile, drew a bye in the Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional. The 20-7 Eagles will face the winner of a Thursday night first-round match between 3-18 Eastside and 6-16 East Noble. That match will start at 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights (14-12) drew the other bye and will await the winner of the 7:30 p.m. first-round tilt Thursday night between 9-14 Fremont and 5-21 Westview.
The Saturday semifinal matches are set for 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The finals will take place at 6 p.m.
Whitko, finally, finished the 2022 regular season at 22-5. The Wildcats are in the Class 2A South Adams Sectional and drew a first-round bye. They’ll play in the second semifinal contest at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and face the winner of a first-round matchup between 8-17 Bluffton and 9-18 Bishop Luers.
Manchester (9-16) got the other first-round bye and faces the winner of the other first-round matchup between 25-5 South Adams and 14-12 Adams Central in the 11 a.m. sectional semifinal.
The sectional final at South Adams is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.